Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar return to social media for Addison’s second birthday

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell returned to social media after nearly two months to celebrate their daughter, Addison’s, second birthday.

It was a day late, but they decided to share a sweet post anyway.

Addison was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and was the second girl born from it. Her birthday is November 2, and Joe and Kendra shared several sweet snaps of her earlier today.

Celebrating Addison Duggar’s second birthday

In a collage of photos shared by Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, it’s clear how fast little Addison is growing.

Their post reads, “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories💖💖💖”

Where have Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell been?

It’s been months since the cancellation of Counting On. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have cut way back on social media, but that happened way before the news of the show’s demise.

They have been hot and cold when it comes to using social media and sharing their lives with followers. Kendra caught some flack from posts she made that critics deemed were unsafe. She was also criticized for nearly everything she did, which is likely why they just chose to stop sharing so much.

Joseph and Kendra share three children. Garrett is their oldest child, who was born in 2018. Addison is their second child and first daughter, and she was born in 2019. Brooklyn is their baby, and she was born back in February.

A lot has changed over the last several months for the couple. They have been dealing with the fallout of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, the loss of their TV show, and the upcoming trial. Those things, coupled with Jim Bob Duggar’s recent announcement he was running for Arkansas State Senate, have put the spotlight right back on the entire family.

They were a massive part of the show, especially in the later seasons, and without filming, Counting On viewers are missing the frequent update on their lives.

Joseph and Kendra are one of the fan-favorite couples, and not seeing them will be an adjustment, especially with their lack of updates on social media. Thankfully, they do show up to celebrate milestones, like Addison’s birthday.