Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is struggling to recover from COVID-19. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino recently started another gig with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

He’s been hyping up his appearance through social media and fans are swooning over his videos.

He’s also been spending a lot of time going on outdoor runs and training to get his body in shape and ready.

However, his plans had to be paused temporarily, as he recently announced that he had come down with COVID-19.

It looks like the illness has taken him down for longer than anticipated as he recently shared that he’s been “suffering complications” and is still unable to perform.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino ‘suffering complications’ from COVID-19

Vinny was open with his followers about being positive for COVID-19 and that was the reason he couldn’t appear at a few of his shows. He made a post a few days ago that said he was making a return.

While he expected to bounce back rather quickly, it appears he was not quite ready.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He recently shared that he still needs to take some time off to rest and recover.

He shared a post on his Instagram stories and said, “Hey hey. A few weeks ago I came down with COVID. Since then I’ve tested negative, and I tried to return to the stage [Chippendales].”

He reassured fans, “I’m OK,” before continuing, “but unfortunately, my body is still suffering complications that are preventing me from performing. I love you guys, but as you know, health comes first.”

Vinny didn’t give any specific timeline for when he might be back to doing what he loves.

He ended the message with, “I’m gonna rest up and keep you posted on my return. Thank you!”

Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino recently moved again

Even though he is currently residing in Las Vegas, Vinny recently made another major move.

He left his Tribeca condo and moved into a new place in SoHo.

He shared photos from his new digs and while the view was impressive, many critics couldn’t get past the fact that his mom was yet again seen helping him pack up his belongings.

He shared a few videos of her as she folded his clothes for him.

Vinny knew how the photos would be perceived by his critics as he got ahead of all the backlash by reassuring everyone that his mother was fine and that she loves and cares about him which is why she offers to help.

It’s unknown at this time if his mother has flown out to Vegas to help him as he recovers.

Fans should stay tuned for when Vinny will make his return to Chippendales.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23, at 8/7c on MTV.