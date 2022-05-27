Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino moves again, bashed by trolls after his mom folds his clothes

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is bashed for letting his mom help him move. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino has moved around quite a bit recently.

After a brief stint in LA, he was homesick and missed his family and friends.

After Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley went out to visit him, he quickly moved back to New York to be closer to his loved ones.

In between moves, he lived at a hotel in Las Vegas as he completed his third residency at Chippendales. He is set to return for a fourth residency this month.

Before venturing back out to Vegas, Vinny made yet another move out of his condo in Tribeca to a condo in SoHo with quite a view.

He shared photos of his new place and while fans were impressed with his new home, the trolls couldn’t help but comment on his mom, Paula, folding his clothes for him.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino lets his mom fold his clothes during move

Vinny started off by sharing a photo on his Instagram stories of the breathtaking views from his new home complete with the sun setting over the water.

He tagged himself in Soho, New York.

Following that photo, he shared a video of his mom folding his clothes at the bottom of his bed.

In the first clip, he captioned it, “Every time my mom helps me do anything the trolls get mad.”

He followed up that post with another that clapped back at the haters.

He captioned it, “I have a loving family and we love taking care of each other. Go cry about it.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans bash Vinny Guadagnino for letting his mom help

Upon seeing the video of Vinny’s mom, a critic shared the post on Reddit and several people chimed in to give their opinion on the situation.

One hater wrote, “This isn’t the flex he thinks it is.”

A second chimed in with similar sentiments and said, “It’s embarrassing..”

A separate critic thought his mom was the one who needs an “intervention,” and they pointed out that “he is a grown man.”

Another person thought that “if he’s so bothered why doesn’t he just fold his own damn laundry? Don’t whine about being called a mammas boy then just keep acting like a mammas boy…”

Despite all of the criticism he’s received, it’s clear Vinny has no problem getting a little help from his mom.

Fans should stay tuned to see if Paula will make an appearance on the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.