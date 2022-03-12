Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino had fans’ hearts racing after his new Chippendales promo. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino is back to showing off his body for screaming women at Chippendales.

He recently announced that he was returning for a third residency at Chippendales, something that was halted last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinny shared posts on social media promoting the show and letting fans know that he would be performing on weekends from March 11 to April 10.

He’s shared several posts of himself working out and getting ready for the event and even shared a sneak-peek photo with his followers as he posed shirtless and showcased his chiseled abs.

If that photo wasn’t enough to get fans excited for the show, Vinny’s “too sexy” promo certainly did.

His fans went crazy in the comments section and were absolutely swooning as they watched Vinny promote the show in his latest video.

Jersey Shore fans are swooning over Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘too sexy’ Chippendales promo

In Vinny’s latest promo video for Chippendales, he had his followers all worked up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video showed him posing with a seductive look on his face.

He had his rock-hard abs on display as he wore nothing but his signature Chippendale’s look consisting of black pants and a black bowtie.

The camera circled around him as he did his thing and the song Way 2 Sexy by Drake played in the background.

He captioned the post, “It’s [Chippendales] opening weekend. Come see me in vegas , fri-Sunday, until April 10th.”

His followers were swooning in the comments section.

One excited fan commented, “Looking good [fire emoji].”

Another chimed in and agreed with the lyrics to the song and said, “Way too sexy [fire emojis]!”

A separate commenter enthusiastically wrote, “LYRICS SPEAKING FAX,”

Fans are swooning over the Chippendales promo. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino still single?

With all of the attention he’s received from his Chippendales shows, it begs the question of whether Vinny remains single.

At this time, he has not shared any details regarding a potential relationship with anyone but he did recently touch on the hookup rumors going around about him and his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Angelina Pivarnick.

While both Angelina and Vinny often have playful and flirty banter with one another, he insisted that the rumors are not true.

Not only that, but Vinny shared that he didn’t have an “ounce” of attraction toward Angelina and is adamant that he has no interest in pursuing any type of romantic relationship with her.

Even though Vinny has denied the rumors, he may still need to do some work to convince fans otherwise.

Fans can continue to keep tabs on Vinny and the rest of the gang as the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.