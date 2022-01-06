Jersey Shore’s Snooki and JWOWW have family night out to watch Zack ‘24’ Carpinello wrestle

JWOWW and Snooki brought the kids to support Zack Carpinello in his wrestling match. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley have quite the bond with each other since their first meeting while filming over a decade ago.

Not only are the two of them as close as can be, but they’re also raising their children together and often take them on group excursions.

Most recently, Nicole and Jenni took their kids for a fun family night out as they supported Jenni’s fiance Zack “24” Carpinello.

Zack has been wrestling with All Elite Wrestling as “Zack Clayton” since 2015 and showed off his skills in a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Last night, not only did Nicole and Jenni’s kids get to watch Zack in action, but they also got to meet some of their wrestling idols.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley have family night out to support Zack ’24’ Carpinello’s wrestling match

Nicole and Jenni’s kids seemed to have the time of their life last night as they supported Zack and met some of their favorite professional wrestlers.

Snooki shared a series of photos from the event with the caption, “Such a fun time tonight supporting [Zack Clayton].”

The pictures included shots of her son Lorenzo as he posed happily in front of famous wrestlers Matt Hardy and the Big Show.

Her daughter Giovanna and Jenni’s daughter Meilani looked on happily from the side of the ring and another photo showed the entire crew, including Jenni’s son Greyson, as they stood in front of Zack.

Everyone had giant smiles on their faces, and even Nicole and Jenni appeared to enjoy themselves as they shared a glass of wine.

Jenni shared her own post from the event, which included videos of Zack as he wrestled.

She captioned the post, “Last night was perfect…the kids and I got to watch [Zack Clayton] wrestle for [All Elite Wrestling] and my bff [Snooki] came and we lived our best [wine emoji] life while the kids had a blast.”

Zack commented and said, “I love this. So glad to have you all there last night.”

Zack thanks Jenni for coming to his show. Pic credit: @zackclayton/Instagram

Zack ’24’ Carpinello to appear in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Fans will have the opportunity to get an even closer look at Zack and Jenni’s dynamic when Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight.

Not only will Zack appear alongside Jenni, but she even brought her children Meilani and Greyson along for the cast trip to the Florida Keys.

Zack and Jenni recently became engaged in early 2021, so viewers will be eager to know if wedding plans will be included in Jenni’s storyline this season.

Fans should tune in tonight as Jerzdays make their official return.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.