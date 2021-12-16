Jersey Shore fans think the fame is going to Zack “24” Carpinello’s head. Pic credit: MTV

Since getting back together with, and ultimately getting engaged to, Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Zack “24” Carpinello has been a part of the show.

Last season he traveled to the Poconos with the cast and took part in all of the activities the rest of the roommates did.

He and Jenni also announced their engagement to the group, who was happy for them and supportive.

Jenni seems happier than ever and the two of them often share photos with each other on social media.

It’s Zack’s recent post, however, that is rubbing fans the wrong way.

Zack shared a photo of him and Jenni out to dinner and when a follower commented on the cameraman that could be seen in the background, Zack snapped.

Zack ’24’ Carpinello snaps at follower as Jersey Shore fans think ‘fame has gone to his head’

When an observant follower noticed a cameraman in the background of Zack’s adorable photo of him and Jenni as they were out to dinner, their comment completely rubbed him the wrong way.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the photo along with the heated exchange and wrote, “Looks like the fame is going to Zack’s head [puke emoji]”

The Reddit user’s assumption about Zack’s large ego came from the exchange below.

A fan said, “This is cute but I immediately peeped the cameraman in the back [laughing emoji]”

Zack quickly snapped back at them and replied, “Yeah- making TV. You wouldn’t know about that. You’re just a consumer.”

The commenter was taken aback by his “hostility” and noted that they only made the comment because the sight gave them a “chuckle.”

Zack shared the same photo on his Instagram page; however, he did end up cropping the cameraman out of that post.

Zack ’24’ Carpinello will appear on Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Where Zack’s hostility came from is unclear but it looks like he will have to become more accustomed to fans’ comments on his posts as he continues to be a part of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast.

Zack joined Jenni and her roommates as they filmed Season 5 which is set to air next month.

During the new season, fans will have the opportunity to catch up with their favorite cast members and also catch a glimpse at their latest family trip together.

The group jetted off to the Florida Keys where they stayed at the Isla Bella Beach Resort. The cast was joined by their significant others and children and made some great memories that are sure to be seen when the new season airs.

If fans can’t wait for the kick-off to Season 5, they can tune in tonight to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special, The 12 Days of Jerzmas, hosted by Jenni, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation the 12 Days of Jerzmas airs Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.