Mike, Snooki, & JWOWW to host Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special

The 12 Days of Jerzmas will be hosted by Mike, Snooki, and JWOWW. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans won’t have to wait until the new year begins to catch a glimpse of their favorite cast members.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino teased a Jersey Shore Family Vacation holiday special titled the 12 Days of Jerzmas.

He will be hosting the show alongside his costars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

During the special, the trio will take a walk down memory lane as they reminisce on their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation.

They’ll also be sharing never-before-heard moments from their time together as well as some of their favorite family traditions.

As an extra special treat, fans will get a sneak peek of the trailer for Season 5 which is set to premiere on January 6.

Here’s what we know about Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5

While the official trailer has yet to be released, there is a lot to look forward to in Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The season marks the official return of everyone’s favorite meatball, Snooki.

Fans will also get to catch up with the other cast members such as Pauly DelVecchio as he travels the country for his DJ gigs alongside his girlfriend Nikki Hall and Vinny Guadagnino as he gets to know his new home of LA.

In addition to Snooki’s official return, fans will catch a glimpse at the Shore casts’ newest additions as Deena Cortese and Lauren Sorrentino both welcomed their baby boys in the spring.

The newest Jersey Shore babies won’t be the only ones making an appearance in the new season as the cast will be joined by their significant others as they set their sights on the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

With all of the changes going on with the cast this year, the new season is sure to be loaded with excitement and good times.

What happened to Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

With all of the hype surrounding the new season, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans can’t help but notice that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been missing from the Season 5 promotions.

In addition to not being included in the new cast poster, he also hasn’t been present at his costars life events.

The cast celebrated Mike’s son Romeo’s baptism last week but Ronnie was nowhere to be found.

Ronnie recently celebrated his birthday and his costars did not acknowledge the occasion on social media like they’ve been known to do for others.

It’s unknown at this time if Ronnie has officially cut ties with the show or if he will eventually return to the franchise.

For now, Jersey Shore fans have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming special airing this Thursday, December 16.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation the 12 Days of Jerzmas airs Thursday, December 16 at 8/7c on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Tuesday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.