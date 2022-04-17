Pauly D goes all out celebrating Nikki Hall’s birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has been in a serious relationship with Nikki Hall since the two of them reconnected on Double Shot at Love 2.

While things didn’t quite work out for them the first season, they were able to get on the same page and make things work the second time around.

Not only did their relationship stand the test of the pandemic and being around each other 24-7, but Pauly even invited Nikki on tour with him as he took on his DJ gigs at various venues across the country.

It was the first time he’d ever brought a significant other along for the fun. He admitted that Nikki fit right in with his lifestyle and the two of them have seemed as happy as ever over the last year.

Most recently, Nikki celebrated a milestone birthday and Pauly made sure to go all out on her special day.

Jersey Shore’s Pauly D goes all out for Nikki Hall’s 30th birthday

Pauly made sure to go out of his way to make Nikki’s 30th birthday an unforgettable one.

He started by sharing a post in his Instagram stories and asking his followers to follow Nikki for her birthday.

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

That was followed by an adorable collage that consisted of several pictures of the two of them together.

He captioned the photos with the message, “Happy Birthday My Love.”

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

He then showed a video of what appeared to be a hotel room filled with several bouquets of red roses, red, white, and black balloons, flower petals covering the floor and furniture surfaces, and giant balloon letters spelling out her name.

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

A second photo showed Nikki walking underneath a large balloon arch toward two lounge chairs that were sitting below a giant “Happy Birthday Nikki” sign.

Two black gift bags were sitting on top of one of the chairs along with several rose petals and and four tall bouquets.

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

He even went as far as the romantic gesture of placing rose petals in the bathtub.

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

He ended his Instagram stories tribute with a photo of Nikki sitting on the couch taking everything in.

Pauly celebrates Nikki’s birthday. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Pauly D and Nikki Hall hang with Vinny Guadagnino in Vegas

Aside from celebrating Nikki’s birthday, both Pauly and Nikki have been spending some time with Pauly’s best friend and Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino.

Vinny has been in Pauly’s hometown of Las Vegas as he completed his third residency at Chippendales.

The trio had a night of fun at one of Pauly’s shows and seemed to make the most of being in the same city for an extended period of time.

It seems that Pauly and Nikki are in a good place in their relationship and fans continue to keep their fingers crossed that the two of them might eventually walk down the aisle one day.

Fans should stay tuned to future seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next between them.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.