Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall engaged?

It looks like Pauly D and Nikki Hall might be engaged Pic credit: MTV

Things got serious between Nikki Hall and Pauly DelVecchio on last night’s premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Pauly and Nikki celebrated their anniversary together as he arranged rose petals everywhere and they toasted with glasses of champagne.

During a confessional interview he said, “It is our anniversary and I’m trying to go all out. She deserves a nice anniversary and I’m ready for this next level. I never really imagined what a woman for me would look like until I met Nikki. Then I knew.”

He told Nikki that she was his best friend and that the last year had been really good for their relationship with being able to spend so much time together due to the pandemic.

He said, “[This year] was good for our relationship. I gotta say. It put me in one spot for more than a week to focus on our relationship. It was a lot of work. I will tell you this — you are my best friend and you have my heart.”

He then told Nikki that he had a very important question to ask her as he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring box and asked, “Will you accept this ring?”

Nikki appeared completely shocked and the episode ended before viewers could see whether it was a true proposal or not.

So now, fans are dying to know…are Pauly and Nikki engaged?

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall engaged?

Prior to the premiere episode, fans had speculated that Pauly and Nikki might be engaged.

While she’s done a pretty decent job of hiding her left hand in videos and other pictures, in a photo on Instagram, Nikki appeared to be wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Pauly recently started touring again for his DJ gigs and Nikki has been by his side.

In a recent post from a show, Pauly and Nikki posed with some friends and it looked like a diamond ring was sparkling from her left hand.

The future looks bright for Pauly and Nikki

Pauly and Nikki’s relationship has come a long way since they first met on Double Shot at Love, and it looks like they are ready to make a lifelong commitment to each other.

Based on the premiere episode and the recent social media post, it looks like Pauly and Nikki are ready to tie the knot in the near future.

Fans will have to tune in to next week’s episode to find out for sure whether Pauly and Nikki are engaged, and if another Jersey Shore wedding is in the near future.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.