Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Is Pauly D ready to propose to Nikki Hall?

Is Pauly D going to propose to Nikki Hall on Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is getting serious about his girlfriend Nikki Hall.

Nikki will be joining Pauly in the Poconos along with his castmates when the new season premieres tonight.

In a sneak peek of what’s to come this season, Pauly and Nikki are seen celebrating their anniversary while away.

Pauly sets up a romantic evening for the two of them and talks about how a future with Nikki has been on his mind.

In a confessional interview, he said, “It is our anniversary and I’m trying to go all out. She deserves a nice anniversary and I’m ready for this next level. I never really imagined what a woman for me would look like until I met Nikki. Then I knew.”

Does this mean wedding bells could be in their future?

Will Pauly D propose to Nikki Hall on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

In addition to the sneak peek, savvy fans have noticed that Pauly’s bio has changed on the MTV website.

Under his cast member section, it reads, “Pauly D is making some big moves, starting with a major upgrade to his famous blowout. He and Nikki are still together, stronger than ever, and he has a very important question to ask her. But will she say yes? Pauly wants to take Nikki on the full family vacation this time. He loves the Poconos this time of year!”

The sneak peek also teases that Pauly is about to ask Nikki a question.

Surrounded by rose petals and toasting with champagne, Pauly said to Nikki, “[This year] was good for our relationship. I gotta say. It put me in one spot for more than a week to focus on our relationship. It was a lot of work. I will tell you this — you are my best friend and you have my heart.”

He is then seen pulling something out of his pocket as he said, “I have an important question to ask you.”

The clip then cuts off and we are unable to see Nikki’s reaction or what exactly Pauly could be pulling out of his pocket. While many suspect it could be a proposal, fans can never predict what Pauly could have up his sleeve!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight

Fans have anxiously awaited the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and it’s finally happening tonight.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be making her comeback and fans are anxiously awaiting her sit down with Angelina Pivarnick.

Aside from Snooki’s return, fans can look forward to a major celebration for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s 5-year sobriety milestone as well as catch up with him and his wife Lauren and learn more about their pregnancy journey.

The happy couple welcomed baby Romeo Reign recently and fans are already gushing over how much he looks like Mike.

It looks like there is a lot of excitement ahead for fans as the premiere episode kicks off tonight.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.