Jersey Shore cast celebrates Mike Sorrentino’s 5-year sobriety milestone in sneak peek

The Jersey Shore crew celebrates Mike’s 5-year sobriety milestone in sneak peek. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently celebrated a major milestone of remaining clean and sober for 5 years this past December.

Mike was given his 5-year medallion and proudly showed it off on social media.

While his journey hasn’t always been easy, Mike has served as an inspiration and role model to his fans who have found themselves in similar situations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He also has continued to advocate for those who continue to struggle with substance abuse.

In a sneak peek of the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it looks like Mike’s roommates have arranged a major celebration to honor the significant milestone.

Footage shows many of the cast members becoming emotional as they honor the hard work that Mike has put in to change his life for the better.

Mike’s journey to sobriety

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore will recall the earlier seasons in which Mike had a difficult time maintaining his sobriety.

He often found himself in arguments with the rest of the cast and caused problems and drama in unnecessary situations.

Eventually, Mike’s poor decision making landed him in jail as he served time away for tax evasion.

Instead of making excuses for his behavior, Mike owned up to his mistakes and set an example for those around him. He served his time and when he returned, he was a completely changed man for the better.

With the support of his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and his Jersey Shore castmates, Mike has become an incredible role model to fans everywhere and proved, like he always says, that “the comeback is greater than the setback.”

Mike plenty to celebrate this year

In addition to his 5-year sobriety milestone, Mike has some other pretty amazing things to celebrate this year.

He and Lauren are expecting Baby Sitch any day now. The pair announced their pregnancy during the finale of the most recent season, and the cast jumped up and down in celebration.

Mike and Lauren have been vocal about their difficulties conceiving and Lauren also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after Mike returned home from prison. Following that event, Mike revealed that he desperately wanted to become a father and his dream was to someday have a family with Lauren.

It looks like Mike’s dreams will soon come true as fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby boy. Lauren has continued to update fans on her pregnancy journey with weekly social media posts showing off her baby bump.

With the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation set to air June 3, fans will have an opportunity to find out more about how Lauren’s pregnancy is going and will be able to experience more of the happy moments Mike has enjoyed this past year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 3 on MTV.