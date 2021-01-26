Mike Sorrentino shows off new medallion while celebrating 5 years sober

Mike Sorrentino celebrates his sobriety with a five year medallion Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has grown a lot since his early years on Jersey Shore.

Fans have watched as he overcame his struggle with addiction and they have admired his strength and determination to improve his life.

After Mike did time in prison for tax evasion, he was determined to set a good example for others and knew he would come out the other side a stronger person.

In the time Mike has been released from prison, he has done just that.

He now works as an advocate for those who are battling addiction and he constantly shares messages of positivity and resiliency to his followers on social media.

This past December, Mike celebrated five years of sobriety. He took to Instagram recently to show off a five-year medallion he received in honor of the impressive milestone.

Mike is an inspiration to his fans

Watching Mike make such a major transformation in his life has led several fans to look up to him as a role model and inspiration. Many of his followers shared their sentiments with him in response to the picture he posted.

One fan commented to let Mike know how much his journey has motivated and inspired him. He said that Mike has given him strength through his social media posts.

A fan thanks Mike for his motivation Pic credit: @jamesleftwich/Instagram

Another fan felt that Mike’s dedication to not only better himself but to also work to help others made him a hero.

A fan refers to Mike as a hero. Pic credit: @eringobragh15/Instagram

Mike’s work as a recovery advocate

Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino continue to work as recovery advocates.

They have worked with Banyan Treatment Centers for a little over a year. Mike celebrated that work in an Instagram post in November and talked about his passion.

He wrote, “The stigma on addiction needs to end, and we work everyday to get a little closer to this goal.”

He also urged his followers not to be afraid to ask for help and reminded everyone that they deserve “a life beyond your wildest dreams.”

As part of their work, Mike and Lauren have visited patients at different recovery centers, spoken at colleges, and provided scholarships to help people with their treatments.

Mike added, “Recovery gave me a life that I couldn’t even dream of, and I want this life for YOU!”

Mike continues to inspire his fans and advocates for those who are struggling.

As he received his five year medallion, his fans have continued to admire all of the hard work it took for him to get here. Mike will surely be a great role model for his future son.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.