Lauren and Mike Sorrentino continue work as Recovery Advocates as Jersey Shore couple celebrates one year milestone

Mike Sorrentino has come a long way since some of his earlier appearances on Jersey Shore, which featured plenty of partying and mayhem with fellow cast members.

While Jersey Shore Family Vacation still features plenty of drama and wild moments, diehard fans realize that Mike has worked to make progress with his own sobriety while also trying to help others.

His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, has been a major part of helping Mike and others too.

Last week, Lauren and Mike Sorrentino, celebrated a big milestone as they let friends and fans know about their continued work to aid others as Recovery Advocates.

The couple shared the news with a powerful message on Instagram along with a series of photos, bringing plenty of Likes and comments to the post.

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino share milestone message

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to his Instagram account last week to let his over 2.5 million followers know that he and his wife Lauren have now worked as Recovery Advocates with Banyan Treatment Centers for one year.

“Ladies and gentleman we have reached another milestone. Laurens and I have officially been Recovery Advocates with @banyantreatmentcenters for a year!” Sorrentino shared in part of the caption message.

“We are so passionate about this, because this partnership has allowed us to help countless individuals find their path to recovery.

The stigma on addiction needs to end, and we work every day to get a little closer to this goal,” Sorrentino added.

The Instagram post features a series of images with the main one showing The Situation smiling and flexing with his wife Lauren by his side as they’re seated on steps.

In another image, Mike and Lauren are shown standing together in front of an entrance to a Banyan Treatment Center. Other pictures feature the couple at a radio station and speaking to an audience.

The Situation let people know in his caption that 21 million Americans currently struggle with addiction, with only 10 percent of them able to get help with their issues.

He mentioned that during the recent “difficult times, more people are struggling with depression, self medicating” and needing help. Sorrentino encouraged those reading the message to not be afraid to ask for help if needed.

“Recovery gave me a life that I couldn’t even dream of, and I want this life for YOU!” Sorrentino said in the caption.

More details about Banyan Treatment Center and other helpful resources are available on the official website.

Sorrentino’s Instagram post currently has over 105,000 Likes and plenty of positive comments congratulating the couple for their continued devotion to helping others and Mike for his own progress.

Mike Sorrentino approaching another sobriety milestone

By the time the Christmas holiday arrives in 2020, The Situation will have more reason to celebrate positive news with his family, friends, and fans. That’s because it will mark five years sober for the reality TV star.

According to an ET Online report, Mike Sorrentino officially celebrated four years of sobriety just last December. Just like the milestone above, he shared his major sobriety milestone with followers on Instagram, bringing plenty of praise for his efforts to remain sober.

The reality star’s sobriety milestone arrived not long after his release from prison. Sorrentino spent eight months in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, due to a felony conviction for tax evasion.

Some of Mike’s struggles and triumphs have been documented over the years through MTV’s Jersey Shore reality TV shows. The original series aired episodes from 2009 through 2012. In 2018, Sorrentino returned as part of the cast for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, is amongst recurring cast members on the show.

Lauren and Mike Sorrentino will be amongst the Season 4 cast in 2020, which also features Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angela Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres November 19, 2020, on MTV.