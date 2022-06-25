Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino owes 2.3M in taxes

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino still owes money on his taxes. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino still owes money on taxes years after he spent several months behind bars in prison for tax evasion.

The money he still owes is from 2010 to 2016. He reportedly owes money from every year in that time span with the exception of 2014.

Robyn Bordes, Mike’s publicist, stated that he “has been working diligently to comply with his current and past tax obligations, and he will continue to do so.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s time in prison for tax evasion

The Sun reported that Mike owes $2.3 million to the IRS and currently has an “open and outstanding lien.”

Mike spent eight months in federal prison and when he came out, he was required to complete two years of probation and 500 hours of community service.

He recently celebrated coming off of probation back in September of 2021 and was finally a free man.

He shared a collection of photos from prison when his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, came to visit along with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

Mike captioned the post, “After 8 months in federal prison, 2 years on probation & 500 hours of community service completed. Today is my first day as a free man. The Comeback is always greater than the Setback.”

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino makes positive changes in his life

Not only did Mike survive a stint in prison and come out the other side a stronger person, but he has also had to overcome some other obstacles in his life.

He recently celebrated six years of sobriety and shared a post on social media.

He not only serves as an inspiration to those around him but he strongly advocates for those who are still struggling with addiction.

Mike is often sharing positive quotes on his social media pages and preaches growth, and a positive mindset on his podcast Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

Mike has certainly come a long way from the person he was in the very early seasons of the show. His antics often got him into arguments with his roommates and ended with him being disliked by many.

Mike became a father to baby Romeo Reign last year and just celebrated his first birthday last month. He’s shared that being a father has been his greatest achievement to date and it’s clear that Romeo is a driving force for him to continue on a positive path.

While Mike still owes money to the federal government, he seems to be in a much better place in his life and likely will do anything he can to ensure he stays out of prison and is able to continue to be a positive role model to his fans and for his son.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.