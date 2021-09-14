Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino celebrates his freedom after completing probation and community service

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a lot to be grateful for. Pic credit: MTV

It’s been a big year for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and now the Jersey Shore star has even more to celebrate.

It’s no secret that the past few years have been hard on Mike, who ended up serving time in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion back in 2018. Mike was sentenced to eight months behind bars, and he served his time at the Otisville Correctional Facility in Otisville, New York.

But that wasn’t the only punishment that Mike Sorrentino had to deal with regarding his tax troubles. He also had to pay a hefty fee and do community service.

Now that he’s finally completed not just his prison sentence but all of the terms of his release, Mike Sorrentino is officially a free man.

Mike Sorrentino is a free man

On Sunday, September 12, Mike Sorrentino took to Instagram to share his current situation, and we have to admit, it’s a cause for celebration.

He shared a collection of photos from prison when his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, came to visit along with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“After 8 months in federal prison, 2 years on probation & 500 hours of community service completed,” Mike wrote on Instagram. “Today is my first day as a free man 💥 The Comeback is always greater than the Setback.”

Jersey Shore star has a lot of support from cast

It’s no secret that Mike Sorrentino had a ton of support from his Jersey Shore castmates both while dealing with court dates and in prison. They even showed up to show support at his sentencing hearing.

While behind bars, Mike received visits from many Jersey Shore cast members, who supported him and helped to keep his spirits up while serving time.

Even though he spent his time in prison with some pretty interesting people, including Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland and ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, it’s no secret that Mike was elated when it was time to come home.

The Jersey Shore cast was quick to welcome Mike back into the fold, and their reunion was shown during the second half of Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Ever since his release and return to our screens, Mike Sorrentino has made a bigger name for himself than ever before as he continues to remind everyone that “the comeback is greater than the setback.” In his case, that is more than true, and the end of probation and community service is definitely a cause for celebration.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.