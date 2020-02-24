Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino spent his prison time with some interesting people

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Mike Sorrentino, more commonly known by his self-given nickname “The Situation,” was released from prison on September 12. Mike and his brother Marc were involved in a scheme to avoid paying taxes on over $9 million in income.

The brothers’ crimes occurred between 2010 and 2012. Charges were first filed against the two in 2014, with more added in 2017. Both were convicted and received prison sentences.

Mike did his time at the Otisville Correctional Facility in Otisville, New York, which is about halfway between Scranton, PA, and Danbury, CT.

He was incarcerated in January of last year, just two months after he married his now-wife Lauren, and spent eight months behind bars.

Marc also began serving his sentence in January 2019, but he won’t be released until next September. He’s serving his time at a different prison, FCI Fairton, in New Jersey.

Other famous inmates

Mike wasn’t the only famous inmate in Otisville; Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, incarcerated for lying to Congress, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations, is also doing his time in the prison.

According to The Situation, he and Cohen actually interacted while behind bars. Sorrentino, who famously loves eating, asked Cohen to smuggle him some chicken.

Cohen, possibly wanting to avoid more trouble, never came through with the chicken. That may have been a good thing for the Situation; he ended up losing 40 pounds while behind bars, and he said he now feels “fantastic.”

Mike revealed that he made the request on his co-star Nicole Polizzi’s podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

On the podcast, Mike also discussed his interactions with another famous inmate at Otisville: Billy McFarland, notorious fraudster of “Fyre Festival” fame.

McFarland’s charges were related to a music festival meant to take place on Great Exuma Island in April 2017. After guests arrived on the island, the festival was canceled, and they were left stranded without basic provisions.

The debacle resulted in multiple lawsuits for McFarland in addition to fraud charges, for which he is now serving six years in prison.

The Situation said that he didn’t interact much with McFarland during his time behind bars, in part because McFarland was kicked out of the Otisville prison for allegedly trying to smuggle in a recording device.

Mike enjoys his newfound freedom

Mike enjoyed the support of his Jersey Shore co-stars and wife throughout his stay. Although he still needs to repay over $100,000 of restitution and fines, he’s thrilled to be free again and enjoy time with his wife, Lauren.

He returned to work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation just a few days after his release, so we’ll be able to see him on the next season.

