Mike Sorrentino sentencing update: Jersey Shore stars support The Situation as he learns fate

Today is the day that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino learns his fate. The Jersey Shore store pled guilty to tax evasion months ago after striking a plea deal. When Sorrentino showed up to a New Jersey courtroom to find out how long he can expect to stay behind bars, the cast from his MTV hit show showed up in support.

Mike Sorrentino’s sentencing has seen multiple delays ever since striking a deal in January. The Situation is looking at a maximum of 5 years in prison but there’s a good chance he’ll get much less time than that. As TMZ reported, even the prosecutors involved in his case have been asking the judge to go easy on him.

It was learned that Sorrentino’s brother has already been sentenced for his part in the tax evasion scheme and he got two years.

Proving that the Jersey Shore cast is family, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had plenty of support as he headed into the courtroom. In fact, he had all the support as Pauly D, Ronnie, JWoww, Snooki, and Deena made sure they were all present for the court date even though they don’t all live in New Jersey anymore.

Those looking to find out just how much time Mike Sorrentino was sentenced to serve for tax evasion, stay tuned. So far, we’ve only learned of his brother’s sentence but The Situation should know his fate at any moment.

UPDATE: It was already known that Mike Sorrentino’s lawyers and even the prosecutors were pushing for the judge to go easy on the Jersey Shore star and it looks like they did. While The Situation’s brother was sentenced to two years behind bars for his part in the tax evasion verdict, Mike has a bit less of a situation on his hands after only getting 8 months.