Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick tells people to ‘get a life’ and ‘stop reading into’ her posts

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has had enough with people taking her social media posts out of context.

She shared a quote to her Instagram stories that had people thinking that she and her husband Chris Larangeira were having issues again.

The quote read, “a guy once told me “a man is only insecure about a woman when he knows she deserves better” and that really hit me.”

Angelina made it clear that the images she shares don’t always apply to her and her relationship directly.

In her next story she appeared frustrated and wrote, “For all the tabloids that see my memes I post and write wack a** articles about my relationship status get a life!!!”

She went on to say that she often shares memes about issues she sees other people going through and it doesn’t always have to do with her.

She added, “Stop reading into things like it always has to do with me and my life. IT DOESNT!!! SMH.”

The image coupled with the fact that Angelina spent Christmas alone with her sister had the rumor mill running wild.

Did Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick recently film a new reality TV show?

Angelina’s recent posts come following a brief hiatus from social media.

She refrained from sharing any posts for several weeks which was different from her usual activity.

It’s rumored that Angelina was gone filming a new MTV reality show. The show allegedly has a “shore” theme and consists of different contestants from various reality shows.

Some of the cast includes people from Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island, Ex On The Beach, Geordie Shore, and several others.

Thechallengeshaderoom shared photos on Instagram of those they believed to have filmed the show and Angelina was included on the list.

The exact format of the series has not been made clear and MTV has yet to release any official information about it.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres in January

As fans wait to find out more about Angelina’s new reality show debut, they can catch up with her when Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres next month.

Angelina and Chris will both appear in the new season and will be open regarding the struggles they faced in their relationship this year.

The couple filed for divorce last January but by the summer they had decided to stay together and work things out.

Chris recently moved into a new home with Angelina, a mansion she purchased in New Jersey.

As of now, the couple appears to be going strong as evident by Angelina’s frustration with the stories being told about their relationship.

In addition to Angelina’s marriage, fans will catch up with the rest of the cast as they vacation with their families in the Florida Keys.

There’s a lot to catch up on and fans won’t want to miss one minute of the good times ahead for the Jersey Shore family in the new year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.