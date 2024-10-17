Jersey Shore teases Snooki’s intense fight with Angelina Pivarnick about stylist Joey Camasta

Another clash between castmates is on the way for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It’s never a surprise when Angelina Pivarnick is at the center of the drama, but in the latest instance, she’s not fighting with Jenni “JWoww” Farley or Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Instead, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is involved in a confrontation with Angelina, which appears to involve Snooki’s stylist.

Ahead of the latest episode for Jersey Shore’s spinoff, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a preview trailer and clip.

In the trailer, viewers see Snooki on the phone asking someone to research her family situation to discover any long-lost siblings she’s never met. Castmate Deena Cortese is nearby during the call, supporting her friend.

Moments later, the scene shifts to an intense confrontation with Snooki yelling at Angelina as they’re at a sports event to support castmate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Snooki shouts at her castmate to ‘Sue Joey’

“Sue Joey!” Snooki screams at Angelina in the clip before shouting, “You need to be accountable for what you said!”

In a confessional interview, Sammi claims she hasn’t “seen Nicole get this upset in a very long time.”

Mike uploaded a preview of the episode on his Instagram. In the clip, he says he decided to take photos of the fight he witnessed as it happened.

“You always want to sue people when you’re uncomfortable,” Snooki yells at Angelina.

In additional confessional interview bits, Mike illustrates what his photos depict, including hand gestures from his fighting castmates.

“Vinny [Guadagnino] is in the background laughing, and Deena looks disgusted,” he says as he shows them in photos.

Snooki shared that Angelina ‘attacked’ her stylist Joey Camasta

Monsters and Critics reported weeks ago that Angelina attended the MTV Video Music Awards alongside her friend, associate, and podcast co-host Tony Hanson.

Angelina’s castmates, Mike, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and Snooki, also attended.

Snooki went with her stylist, Joey Camasta, seen in the Instagram photo below. However, they sat in another part of the audience with Mike and his wife and kept their distance from Angelina.

It’s believed they stayed away from each other due to the drama between Angelina and Joey, which will appear in Family Vacation Season 7.

In August, Asbury Park Press reported that Snooki and Camasta shared some details regarding the drama as they recorded the It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey podcast before a live audience.

According to the publication, Snooki said, “Angelina attacked Joey,” and this will appear in the upcoming Family Vacation episodes.

“Listen, she’s a cast member,” Snooki told the audience at their live podcast recording.

“It’s not taking the high road. I just don’t want to deal with the (expletive), but she did come after Joey, and I didn’t like it,” she said.

Angelina, arrested for a domestic violence incident at her home in June, revealed while at the MTV VMAs that she didn’t plan to watch upcoming episodes from Family Vacation Season 7 as she didn’t want to relive the drama.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.