Jersey Shore’s JWoww reveals creepy trailer for her new horror movie

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley unveiled the first trailer for her debut horror film, Devon, a frightening found-footage story.

It features a group of friends trying to unravel the truth behind the unsolved disappearance of a couple’s daughter, Devon, leading them to a terrifying mystery.

The disappearance involves a condemned asylum, and the group searches the terrifying location, which the synopsis describes as “a perilous, one-way journey.”

The trailer, released on Friday, includes a reporter delivering news on a missing persons case.

In addition, dark and creepy camera footage is shown from inside the asylum, leaving it unknown who or what is lurking there with the group searching the location.

JWoww shared an Instagram video post with the hashtag “#devonismissing” and a November 12 release date. In addition, the MTV star tagged an official Instagram page called Devon Is Missing.

JWoww’s friends and fans reacted to the Devon trailer

JWoww’s directorial debut had friends and fans buzzing in the Instagram comments section. Among those stopping by were castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVeccho, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and JWoww’s fiance, Zack Carpinello.

“LETS GOOOOOO,” Snooki commented, while The Situation echoed that with, “Lesssss goooooooo.”

Zack told his fiancee he was “So proud,” while Pauly D commented emojis for popcorn, a movie camera, and a clapperboard.

Pic credit: @JWoww/Instagram

Fans also seemed supportive and interested in JWoww’s upcoming found footage film.

“It’s giving blair witch project and im here for it,” one fan commented.

“Newest found footage horror queen loading,” another said.

Additional commenters told the Jersey Shore star “can’t wait to watch” and that her horror film “looks pretty cool.”

Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

Devon arrives on Screambox in November

Amid her appearance in Season 7 of the Jersey Shore spinoff, Family Vacation, JWoww is also excited to have her directorial debut on the way.

“I am thrilled to be diving into the horror space alongside Cineverse and SCREAMBOX who have the industry and fandom knowledge to see that Devon lands in the hands of the right audience,” JWoww said, per Bloody Disgusting.

According to the trailer and JWoww’s caption, her movie Devon will officially release on Screambox on Tuesday, November 12.

Screambox is a streaming content provider with a substantial library of horror series, movies, and other content. Some of its offerings are only available to customers with a monthly or annual subscription.

The movies Terrifier 2, Crackcoon, and Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy are just a few of the current popular items in the Screambox library.

The app or channel is available on various platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Vizio.

Amazon Prime customers can add Screambox as a channel with a seven-day free trial. After the trial ends, a monthly charge begins. The Screambox website provides more details about where and how to watch.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.