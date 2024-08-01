Jersey Shore’s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shares exciting news about her debut horror film

Jenni “JWoww” has experienced plenty of fun, romance, drama, and more during her reality TV days.

While she continues to star in MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spin-off, many branch out beyond their TV appearances.

That includes Paul DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D, who works as a DJ, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who has her Shooki Shop in various locations. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also offers a line of clothes she promotes.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino released a memoir, while Angelina Pivarnick recently started podcasting as a side gig, similar to Vinny Guadagnino.

Their castmate JWoww will make her directorial debut with a new horror film this year.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She recently shared the exciting news about her upcoming movie Devon and revealed how fans can see it.

JWoww updates fans about ‘exciting chapter’ in her life with her first horror film

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, JWoww shared a screenshot of Variety’s report about her directorial debut Devon. According to JWoww’s post and the article, Cineverse acquired the film.

In JWoww’s caption, she wrote that the movie premieres on November 12 on Screambox.

“It’s incredible to finally see this project come to life!” she wrote.

“As I approach 40, I’ve realized how essential it is to seize opportunities and pursue the things you love. So here’s to Devon—the start of an exciting new chapter in my life!” she also wrote in the IG caption.

In her caption, JWoww recalled when she and castmate Snooki filmed “at an abandoned asylum” for their Snooki & JWoww spin-off series on MTV. JWoww said she told herself she’d “make a movie” at that location “one day.”

“Fast forward to the pandemic, and I decided it was time to turn that dream into reality,” she said.

She revealed she had the help of “some amazing friends” to bring the project to life.

“For those of you who know me, you understand my deep passion for horror films,” JWoww said.

The reveal of her big news led to over 500 comments from friends, fans, and followers, and over 23,000 likes supporting the exciting news.

What is Devon about, and where can fans watch it?

JWoww’s directorial debut, Devon, is a found-footage horror film set within an asylum. Found-footage movies, typically involving characters filming with handheld cameras, became popular with the success of Blair Witch Project and its sequels, and Paranormal Activity and its sequels.

According to Variety, JWoww’s movie focuses on a group of friends trying to learn the truth about the unsolved disappearance of a girl named Devon from an asylum that later became condemned. While searching for what happened, the group encounters a “terrifying and deadly experience” as they explore the abandoned asylum.

As of this writing, there is no official information regarding the film’s cast or crew. However, JWoww and Variety mentioned its Tuesday, November 12 premiere date on Screambox.

Cineverse acquired Screambox in 2021 and relaunched the platform under the management of horror multi-media company Bloody Disgusting, whom Cineverse also acquired in 2021.

The subscription streaming platform includes many horror series and films ranging from old classics like House on Haunted Hill to newer hits like Terrifier 2.

Amazon Prime members can subscribe and add the Screambox channel to their accounts. As of this writing, a seven-day free trial is available, and the platform has a discounted cost of $4.99 per month after the free trial ends.

For those who aren’t with Amazon Prime, other subscriptions are also available through Screambox.com. The website has more details about its content library, subscription costs and plans, and compatible viewing devices.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.