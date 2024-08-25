Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has ties to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is one reason why the rumors are always swirling she’s joining the show.

The Jersey Shore star, though, remains happy making reality TV chaos with her co-stars as she has done for years.

Andy Cohen has previously shared that he didn’t think Snooki would be a good fit for RHONJ because of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It turns out there’s another reason Snooki will never join the Real Housewives.

Snooki and her friend Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley are friends with some of the current and past ladies from New Jersey.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of them got an earful from Snooki about joining the hit Bravo show.

Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals RHONJ alum she told not to join the show

Snooki appeared on Two Ts In A Pod with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp to dish well anything the hosts want to talk about.

It didn’t take long for them to ask Snooki her thoughts on The Real Housewives of New Jersey because she is a big fan.

After refusing to reveal if she’s Team Melissa Goga or Team Teresa Giudice, Snooki did give fans some dirt. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told her friend Traci Johnson to steer clear of the Real Housewives franchise.

“She asked me if she should do it. And I’m like, ‘Girl. No.’ Because Traci is just such a nice person. And I knew she wasn’t going to like it. But she tried it. And she didn’t like it. But yeah, Traci is one of my best girlfriends,” Snooki expressed.

RHONJ fans will recall that Traci joined the show in Season 12, along with her husband, former NFL player Tiki Barber. Traci came on as a friend of Melissa Gorga, but she was a one-and-done Real Housewife.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi admits she doesn’t want to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Aside from already being a successful reality TV star on a hit show, Snooki explained there was another reason why she doesn’t want to become part of the franchise.

“I am a huge fan of the franchise. I love all you housewives. The drama and everything I just love it but like I don’t like being around drama. I’m like a positive person. I like getting drunk, having fun, and going to bed,” she shared.

Snooki spilled that even when she has drama with her Jersey Shore roommates, it stresses her out and keeps her up at night.

While she may not be joining RHONJ anytime soon, Snooki fans can catch her on the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the MTV show returns in September.

To listen to the full podcast interview with Snooki, click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 returns on Thursday, September 19 at 8/7c on MTV.