Jersey Shore fans want new version of show based on ‘legendary’ Snooki and JWoww clip

Jersey Shore has been a pop culture phenomenon for many years, and now fans would love to see a very different version of the hit series.

MTV’s reality show spawned multiple spin-offs throughout its history, with Family Vacation currently airing a seventh season.

It features fan-favorite cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Deena Cortese.

There’s also Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who returned after many years from the program, and her feuding castmate, Angelina Pivarnick.

The show has produced many memorable episodes, scenes, moments, and phrases, including Snooki’s “Where’s the beach?” and the infamous note.

After a funny and “legendary” clip arrived on the Jersey Shore Instagram, fans quickly demanded that someone recreate the show with a specific style.

The iconic Jersey Shore note scene gets the LEGO treatment

The note scene arrived what seems like forever ago, as Snooki and JWoww decided to type up a note to Sammi regarding her then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his suspicious behavior.

A hilarious LEGO version of Snooki and JWoww’s famous scene arrived on social media as they wrote a letter to their castmate inside a restaurant. The cast members’ LEGO figures have animated mouths and eyes moving throughout.

JWoww tells Snooki what to say, including that Ronnie “made out with two girls” and was getting frisky with a cocktail waitress.

“Boing!” Snooki typed in, as the two videos (below) show what’s getting typed on the screen.

The scene recreation even involves Snooki’s LEGO character in a confessional interview, as she says that, hopefully, Sammi won’t realize they wrote her the note.

As JWoww continues to dictate, Snooki’s LEGO figure is typing away with its hands on a LEGO keyboard.

“This is gonna be so bad,” Snooki tells JWoww as her LEGO figure adjusts its hair just like the real version did in the original scene.

The note is considered one of reality TV’s most iconic moments. It occurred during Season 2 of the original Jersey Shore series on MTV and brought plenty of drama in the aftermath as Sammi demanded to know, “Who wrote the note?”

In the video below, the cast broke down the infamous event 10 years later and gave their thoughts and reactions to seeing it play out.

Fans demand that Jersey Shore have a full LEGO series of episodes

Fans ate up the LEGO makeover that the classic Jersey Shore scene received. Many wanted to see a lot more of it on their screens.

One fan suggested, “I would literally rewatch all of Jersey Shore in Lego style,” and another added that they would do the same.

“We got the Note in Lego version before GTA,” someone commented.

“I need ALL seasons in Lego version!” a commenter wrote.

Jersey Shore fans love the LEGO slant. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Additional comments arrived, with viewers calling the LEGO and Jersey Shore collab “legendary” and others suggesting they wanted the show completely redone using the popular building bricks.

“Make this an actual series! And I will rewatch it over and over again like I already do!!” a commenter posted.

“Whoever did this I commend you,” one commenter wrote, while another wrote that it was “funny asf.”

“A Lego jersey shore spin-off would eat tho,” an individual wrote.

More Jersey Shore fans love the LEGO makeover. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Jersey Shore is now in Season 7 of its Family Vacation spinoff on MTV. Other spinoffs included Snooki & JWoww, The Sorrentinos, and The Pauly D Project.

Although it may take a while to recreate for someone, the Jersey Shore fans have spoken. Like Batman and Star Wars have received LEGO makeover movies or series, JS fans would love to see more of Snooki, JWoww, The Situation, Sammi, and their castmates’ adventures with the full LEGO treatment!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV