Jersey Shore teases Angelina Pivarnick’s sudden departure from Family Vacation trip in Season 7 finale

As the Jersey Shore cast prepares to head home during the Family Vacation Season 7 finale, their castmate, Angelina Pivarnick, is nowhere to be found.

A clip for the season finale features Jenni “JWoww” Farley stumbling into to leave the latest trip with other castmates, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino.

After making small talk, JWoww questions where Angelina is, but other castmates don’t know her whereabouts.

“She might have left already,” JWoww suggests to her castmates.

During a group confessional scene, Sammi says they’ll likely “find out her story back in Jersey.”

“To be continued,” Vinny says during the scene before the group bids farewell to Miami.

Angelina’s relationship issues were under the spotlight to close Season 7

In the several episodes leading up to the finale, viewers saw Angelina clashing with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, and questioning her relationship.

The couple fought during the cast’s Miami trip, and castmates overhead them shouting at one another from outside their room. They each opened up later to various cast members about their relationship issues.

Angelina let Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and JWoww know that she wasn’t sure if they were in love and that Vinny 2.0 recently obtained a blue check mark to get verified on Instagram behind her back.

Snooki and JWoww believed there were clear red flags and that Angelina needed to distance herself from this relationship.

Later, during the cast’s trip to the bowling alley, Snooki confronts Vinny 2.0, asking if he truly loves Angelina and even calling him out for “using her.”

After everyone calmed down, the cast had an informal couples counseling session. Angelina could not say she loved Vinny 2.0, mentioning, “Things have gotten worse lately.”

They both agreed that their relationship was unhealthy. Castmates said they lost trust in each other, and when they “develop the ick, there’s no coming back” from it.

Sammi suggested they find happiness individually rather than force a relationship. Many fans recommended that Angelina seek therapy before finding the ideal relationship.

Family Vacation Season 7 finale arrives after drama away from filming

The Season 7 finale was filmed months ago, and at the time, it seems Angelina and Vinny 2.0 were still engaged.

However, a lot has happened away from filming Family Vacation, including a domestic incident at Angelina’s New Jersey home that may have involved Vinny 2.0 as the victim.

The victim’s name was redacted in the police complaint for the incident, for which Angelina received five criminal charges.

She later pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge, which will be expunged from her record should she complete specific probation requirements. The prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss four other charges per the victim’s request.

It appears that since filming occurred, Angelina and Vinny 2.0 have ended their engagement.

Recently, 2.0 also posted a social media comment claiming Angelina cheated on him with multiple men. During an episode of Family Vacation, Angelina and her fiance denied any infidelity in their relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 finale airs Thursday, January 9, at 8/7c on MTV.