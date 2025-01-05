Jersey Shore fans suggest Angelina Pivarnick ‘sounds insane’ and needs ‘help’ with relationship issues

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick continues to be the center of drama in the storylines on the Family Vacation spin-off.

After seeing several episodes focused on her and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella’s ongoing relationship struggles, fans recently called out her issues.

The couple argued during the cast’s trip to the Versace Mansion in Miami, Florida, which caused Angelina to vent to her castmates, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Meanwhile, Tortorella, also known as Vinny 2.0, opened up to castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Ultimately, Angelina wondered why she remained with her fiance if she always felt so alone and they weren’t progressing toward relationship goals, including marriage and having kids.

A scene from Family Vacation featured Angelina and Vinny 2.0 receiving advice from castmates, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, about what they should consider.

Sammi gave relationship advice to Angelina and her fiance about the ‘ick’

Sammi told Angelina and Vinny 2.0 that she felt like they were “starting to get that ick” in their relationship since “every little thing” was bothering them about each other.

“I don’t think I’m there yet, but if things keep going in the direction they’ve been going in, I will have that ick factor,” Angelina said in a confessional interview.

Sammi continued providing some informal counseling, suggesting Angelina was staying in the relationship due to being “scared of the unknown” and “uncomfortable.”

“It never gets better. It’s gonna get worse and worse,” Sammi cautioned her castmates about staying in an unhealthy and unhappy relationship.

“My 20s are shot to hell. I can’t get that back,” she said, likely referring to her tumultuous multi-year relationship with castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sammi told Angelina and Vinny 2.0 they “deserve better” than what they’re putting themselves through to be together.

Various castmates chimed in, with Deena Cortese suggesting their relationship was “over” during her confessional remarks.

Fans called out Angelina as ‘insane’ and suggested ‘lots of therapy’

Jersey Shore fans had much to say about Angelina’s relationship issues, as presented in the recent Family Vacation episodes. Many commenters indicated that Angelina needed to work on herself before trying to have a meaningful relationship.

A commenter wrote, “In no universe should Ang have a child right now. She is looking for fulfillment and it will not fulfill her.”

Another suggested, “Ang- be single. Get therapy, lots of therapy. Heal. You need it.”

“Angelina sounds insane,” another commenter posted, adding, “She’s holding 2.0 hostage.”

Others commented, “Get help, get counseling….,” and “starting to think Angelina is the problem.”

One individual suggested MTV needs to “stop exploiting Angelina and her issues” because her storyline is “toxic.”

Jersey Shore filmed the Family Vacation episodes, spotlighting Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s relationship issues months ago. Since then, much has happened, including a domestic assault incident for which Angelina received charges at her New Jersey home.

According to Asbury Park Press, Angelina pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge and must fulfill specific probationary requirements to have the court system expunge the charge from her record.

The prosecutor filed a motion at the unnamed victim’s request, and the court dismissed Angelina’s four other charges. That victim’s name was redacted from the police complaint.

It’s also believed that Vinny 2.0 and Angelina have ended their engagement since filming. That may be part of upcoming episodes or a reunion topic.

In a recent development, Vinny seemingly suggested on social media that Angelina “cheated” on him with multiple men.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.