Angelina Pivarnick celebrates Jersey Shore milestone without fiance as engagement possibly ended

It may be over for Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella.

As the MTV cast celebrated a milestone anniversary for their reality TV shows, Angelina appeared to be celebrating without her fiance.

This week, Jersey Shore and its cast members posted various content pieces on social media to celebrate their 15 years of success.

That included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who shared a carousel of photos featuring most of his castmates.

Interestingly, his first photo in the series shows all the main stars, except Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, dressed in white.

Most of the main cast members have their significant others in the photo. Mike is with his wife Lauren next to Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Jenni’s fiance, Zack Clayton Carpinello, is behind her.

Next to them are Deena Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiance, Justin May.

Angelina appears without her fiance as she celebrates with her castmates

Completing the first group photo are Angelina Pivarnick and castmate Vinny Guadagnino. However, Angelina’s fiance, also known as “Vinny 2.0,” does not appear in the photo.

The carousel features mages from throughout Jersey Shore’s history, with castmates posing together for various moments. Fans can take a trip down memory lane as they see the cast during some of the highlights from their time together.

“Turned 15 minutes of fame into 15 years and the story continues. Happy anniversary @jerseyshore Look at us,” Mike wrote in his caption.

The carousel of images received much attention from fans, with over 236,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments.

Fans spotted Angelina’s fiance on dating app

Adding to the speculation that Angelina is no longer engaged is news of Tortorella appearing on a dating app.

Within the past few weeks, fans noticed that Tortorella was on the dating app Hinge. When it initially surfaced on social media, Angelina was filming for Jersey Shore in Jamaica with castmates, including Vinny Guadagnino.

“Vinny 2.0 seems to be on a dating app..don’t think Angelina cares since she is in Jamaica filming and seen close to OG Vinny 🫣#jerseyshore,” the caption read.

In addition to the above, Vinny and Angelina seemingly removed posts from their social media and haven’t had any posts together in a while. As of this report, they still follow one another on Instagram.

In a recent post, Tortorella addressed “grown adult cornballs,” possibly referring to social media trolls or harassment he’s received.

“There’s a lot of grown adult cornballs, who don’t even know me. Yet, feel the need to shame and speak nasty for zero gain,” he wrote in the caption.

“Sorry, we don’t condone hate here ❌ I won’t even block you. I’d rather keep providing you with your sad entertainment for the day,” Tortorella posted.

Angelina’s engagement may have ended after her domestic incident

Vinny and Angelina’s engagement surprised castmates on an April 2023 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Their real-life engagement arrived during the cast’s trip to New Orleans in November 2022.

Their relationship has featured rough patches, including Angelina calling the police on Tortorella for an incident in August 2023. However, she did not press any charges.

During Family Vacation episodes this year, Angelina told castmates Mike and Lauren Sorrentino that she and her fiance may have been experiencing issues as Tortorella was away from her home. However, Tortorella appeared in other Season 7 episodes with Angelina, and the couple seemed to get along.

In June, Monsters and Critics reported about the domestic incident at Angelina’s New Jersey home, which she received multiple charges for. Tortorella attended a court hearing via videoconference session as Angelina and her attorney entered a plea.

During an appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards this year, Angelina revealed she didn’t want to watch the upcoming episodes of Family Vacation because she didn’t want to relive the drama from her life shown in them. That may include incidents involving Tortorella and castmates.

According to Asbury Park Press, Angelina pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge on October 1. The judge agreed to a conditional dismissal of the charge, under which Angelina must meet specific probationary requirements in the next year to have the charge expunged from her record.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.