Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals heartbreaking family loss

In an emotional update, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed she is mourning the loss of her grandmother.

She shared a social media post reflecting on her “Nanny,” whom she called a “true angel on earth.”

The Jersey Shore’s heartbreaking loss arrived days after the premiere of her MTV spinoff show, Family Vacation.

The Season 7 premiere featured Angelina Pivarnick’s biological father, whom she officially met with other family members after years of not knowing they were relatives.

Angelina’s journey prompted Snooki to become curious about her family tree, particularly in meeting her brother and sister.

Her recent loss was met with many sympathetic and supportive comments, including several from castmates.

Snooki pays tribute to ‘best grandparent’ and ‘best friend’

On Monday, Snooki shared an Instagram carousel post to pay tribute to her late grandmother, which started with a photo of her holding her grandmother’s hand in a hospital bed.

A second photo shows a much younger Snooki in a gorgeous white wedding dress, posing with her grandmother on her wedding day. Additional images show Snooki’s grandmother smiling with Snooki’s kids.

“Today I lost the best grandparent I could ever ask for. My best friend,I will never ever forget you & your Sunday dinners. You def spoiled me rotten. I’d do anything to go back as a kid and experience it all over again. You were a true angel on earth. I love you so much Nanny,” the Jersey Shore star’s IG caption said.

Snooki received much love and support upon sharing the news, including comments from several Jersey Shore castmates.

“I’m so sorry nicole she was the best,” wrote Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Their castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola commented with a heart emoji, while Snooki’s friend Deena Cortese wrote, “Love you.”

MTV’s Justina Valentine, who has hosted Jersey Shore reunion shows, also expressed her sorrow for Snooki’s loss.

The Jersey Shore star shared a message on her Instagram Story to thank everyone who had reached out to her about her recent loss.

“I’ll never forget it. Appreciate all of you!! I see all of your comments, DMS, phone calls and texts! Love you forever,” she wrote.

Snooki contemplated meeting her biological family in Family Vacation premiere

Jersey Shore kicked off another season of the hit spinoff, Family Vacation, last Thursday on MTV. The Season 7 premiere mainly focused on Angelina’s meeting with several relatives she’d only recently learned about.

During Season 6, she had the help of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and a genealogist to find out who her biological dad was. This happened after Angelina and her sister’s ancestry tests showed they had different dads.

The first episode of Season 7 showed Angelina at a restaurant as she finally met him, a half-sister, and her aunt. By the end of the episode, which was said to be four months later, Angelina was shown sobbing in a car, but the reason wasn’t revealed.

Another segment from Family Vacation teased that Snooki might enlist the help of a genealogist to find out more about her family, as she was given up for adoption. Snooki said she mostly wanted to meet her real siblings because it’s something she has never had.

Snooki indicated that her adoptive parents seemed to get upset whenever she brought up her birth parents to them. While she didn’t seem to want to meet them, she was intrigued by the idea of discovering who they were and why they gave her up for adoption.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.