Jersey Shore fans react to Snooki possibly meeting her biological family in Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi might follow in the footsteps of her Jersey Shore castmate Angelina Pivarnick by getting more insight into her real family.

During the Family Vacation Season 7 premiere, viewers mostly saw Angelina’s story as she officially met several of her previously unknown family members.

Among them were her half-sister and aunt, whom she first met up with at a restaurant.

Later in the episode, Angelina finally met her biological father, whom many viewers blasted for his remarks made in the episode suggesting he was highly interested in his newly-discovered daughter’s fortune and fame.

At the episode’s end, Angelina is sobbing in a car as the cliffhanger teases what happens in the next episode, several months after she had that emotional family meeting.

Based on what else was teased in Family Vacation, Snooki is hoping for a different outcome to her situation.

Snooki discusses meeting biological family members

A video clip surfaced from the show with Snooki and her castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley conversing. JWoww asked if she might embark on a similar path to Angelina’s by discovering details about her real family.

In a confessional interview, Snooki said, “Growing up, I was never like, ‘Oh my God. I have to meet my birth parents, what happened?’”

“Seeing Angelina go through all this, I’m like, ‘Hm. I’m 35 years old.’ Now I’m kind of thinking about it,” she shared.

Snooki stressed to JWoww that she was most interested in meeting her real siblings and less so in meeting her biological parents.

“I really- Like you, I always wanted to have a brother and sister,” she told her castmate.

“Growing up as an only child, like that’s the only thing that you want,” she said.

Snooki mentioned to JWoww she may have been put up for adoption due to the high cost of raising kids. During confessional interview remarks, she said she was curious about the reason.

“I’m not dying to know the truth because I’m so content with where I am with my adoptive parents,” she shared.

Fans react to Snooki investigating family situation

Once the Jersey Shore clip featuring Snooki hit social media, fans quickly responded with their thoughts on her finding out about her biological family members.

Some seemed uninterested in seeing footage of Snooki determining her family tree in Family Vacation episodes or called out the MTV star for deciding to do so after Angelina.

One commenter asked, “Why did she wait till now to do it? After Angelina? Why wait till her babies are all grown she could’ve been looking back then too.”

“We don’t care about ya meeting ya family we want Ron,” another commenter suggested regarding Family Vacation Season 7.

In another comment, someone brought up that it’s “messed up” for her adoptive parents to get upset if Snooki mentions her biological family to them.

“Nothing wrong with embracing another culture, but she should embrace her heritage & fam,” an individual commented, mentioning Snooki’s mysterious “Chilean side.”

If Snooki pursues discovering more about her family, it will add to many other big stories teased for the upcoming Family Vacation Season 7. Among them are the big reunion involving Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with his ex-girlfriend on the show, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and a fight between Angelina and Sammi.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.