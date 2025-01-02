Jersey Shore fans say Vinny Guadagnino is ‘right’ about his Family Vacation castmate amid relationship drama

Vinny Guadagnino provided support, friendship, and advice to his Jersey Shore castmate during her ongoing relationship issues.

In a Family Vacation episode, the cast will have another fun outing – going to the club to make it rain on dancers this time.

The footage shows Angelina enjoying herself, which could be because her fiance is not with her.

“I needed this!” Angelina said in the preview footage as she threw money around dancers in the club.

In a confessional interview, Vinny commented, “the further Angelina gets from 2.0, the happier she gets.”

The latest group trip arrived after Angelina and her fiance argued during the cast’s previous Miami, Florida trip, and Angelina wondered why she was even with him.

Vinny Guadagnino gave relationship advice to Angelina

A preview clip from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shows the group at the club, enjoying drinks and dancers.

“It’s OK being here without a significant other, you know?” he told his castmate at the club.

He told her he’d rather “be single than just bring someone along” that he’s not fond of, referring to her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

Angelina’s castmate Vinny noted that he’s always single and that their castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi often go out without their significant others.

“Being alone isn’t so bad,” Vinny told Angelina, who fired back, “That’s coming from you, a guy who’s always been single.”

According to Angelina, she’d rather drink her drink and enjoy the club than worry about taking the “next leap” toward being single.

Fans support Vinny’s advice for Angelina after her issues with 2.0

In the comment section, many fans praised Angelina’s castmate for his advice, and some suggested it was time for Angelina to trade 2.0 for her castmate Vinny.

“Vinny is 100000% right. Be single for a while and heal yourself,” a fan commented.

Another asked, “Can yall just like get together already. Lol.”

One commenter posted that Vinny was “being a great friend” in the Family Vacation scene.

“I understand Angelina but Vinny is correct,” another fan wrote in the comments.

Jersey Shore fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

In previous episodes, viewers saw Angelina’s castmates, Snooki and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, also support her and give advice. They recommended she get away from Vinny 2.0, as he was using Angelina for her MTV fame.

During a cast trip to the bowling alley, Snooki called out Angelina’s fiance about his reasons for the relationship.

While some fans praised Snooki for confronting 2.0 about his love for Angelina and their relationship, others suggested she should avoid getting involved.

The recent scenes from Family Vacation were filmed months ago. Rumors suggested that Angelina and Vinny 2.0 have since ended their engagement, so Angelina may have taken that “next leap” and is once again single.

Meanwhile, her fiance, or ex-fiance, recently claimed she cheated on him with multiple men, adding another layer beyond what’s shown on the reality TV show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.