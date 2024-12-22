Jersey Shore fans slam Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance for ‘shady’ and ‘cringe’ online behavior

Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance has received the wrath of Jersey Shore fans, who believe he’s only with her to use her for fame and clout.

The recent Family Vacation episode featured trouble in paradise for Angelina and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, who had a heated argument during the cast’s trip.

Part of Angelina’s issues with Vinny was that he initially talked to her about marriage and kids. However, she said it had been two years, and they were still engaged but had not progressed towards a wedding.

In addition, she said she often woke up alone in bed because Vinny prioritized going to the gym early.

She also shared he sometimes returned home in the afternoon, causing her to question his whereabouts.

However, Angelina made a point about Vinny’s online activity, which had fans discussing his “cringe” and “lame” behavior and how he seemed to be using her.

Angelina shared with castmates about her fiance’s ‘shady’ activity

During the recent Family Vacation episode Behind Closed Doors, the cast visited the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. The crew dressed in designer clothes courtesy of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and had a beautiful dining experience.

The spotlight remained on Angelina and Vinny 2.0 during the episode. Vinny talked to Mike about how he and Angelina were having rough times. They might have some more, but they would work through it.

However, Angelina wasn’t feeling as great about her relationship. Her castmates, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wondered if Vinny tagged along just for the free vacation and camera time.

“He got a blue check mark behind my back,” Angelina told her castmates, indicating that Vinny got verified on Instagram.

“Did he tell you he applied for it?” Snooki asked, adding, “That’s shady. That’s a red flag.”

Angelina said she told Vinny she was still with him, hoping things would change, “but it sucks that it’s not.”

She admitted to her castmates that she loved Vinny but added, “Maybe not in love with him anymore.”

Fans blasted Vinny 2.0 for his ‘lame’ and ‘cringe’ behavior on Instagram

A Reddit forum post about Jersey Shore questioned what was bad about a “blue check” that made it “shady.” Several fans shared their feedback on Vinny 2.0’s online activity.

“He didn’t mention wanting to apply, applying, or getting approved. It lends itself to the narrative that he is using her fame to become famous himself,” one commenter explained.

“It’s really cringe when regular non famous ppl get them… And its truly only a fame hungry person would do. It’s very obvious to me and a lot of viewers that Vinny is with her for the fame and $ only,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter posted: “he’s a nobody and he secretly used his bad press with Angelina and his appearances on Jersey Shore for clout.”

Jersey Shore fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @porquesowhat/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

Meta’s verification has specific requirements or a subscription fee

Meta owns Facebook and Instagram. A help page explains how celebrities, public figures, and others can get verified on Instagram.

According to the page, you can get verified for free if you meet specific requirements.

In addition, you can subscribe to Meta Verified, which costs a subscription fee. It’s unclear if this option was officially available when Vinny got verified.

Based on Angelina’s remarks during the Family Vacation episode, Vinny gained his blue check verification by using articles about his relationship with her to prove his authenticity. She also indicated that he did so without talking to her about it, which raises a red flag.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on rumors where fans suspected Angelina and Vinny may have called off their engagement after their issues.

Filming ended months ago, so it’s unclear where their story will go during the remainder of the season. Still, Angelina’s relationship is likely to become a hot topic at the Family Vacation reunion.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.