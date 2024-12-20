Jersey Shore fans call Angelina Pivarnick ‘queen of self sabotage’ after ‘sad’ confession about fiance

Despite thinking she found the right guy, Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick remains unlucky in the love department.

On a recently aired episode of the Family Vacation spinoff, she delivered a sincere confessional interview commenting about her romantic relationship.

“The truth is, I’ve just been keeping a lot bottled inside of me,” she said, after mentioning she had time to reflect at the old Jersey Shore house.

Angelina admitted that she initially thought things would be great with Vinny Tortorella, who dated her and proposed last year.

However, their engagement has brought shaky times. Angelina confessed she wants to have children, but Vinny is more interested in going to work out at the gym.

“My relationship while Vin wants me to say it’s great and hunky dory, I’m not gonna lie to the world,” she said.

Angelina opened up about her relationship troubles

“It sucks to say this, but I am suffering in the love department,” Angelina confessed to viewers.

She said her intent wasn’t to say her fiance is a “bad guy.” However, Angelina felt things changed regarding him saying he wanted “marriage and kids” because it’s been two years without a wedding or her having children.

“I almost feel like I’m watching everyone else move on with their lives, and I’m just sitting as everyone passes me by,” she said in her emotional confessional.

Many of her castmates have kids or are planning to soon. Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have all welcomed several children into their families.

In addition, Family Vacation Season 7 features Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola attempting to have kids through IVF amid her engagement to Justin May.

Angelina called it “upsetting” to wake up in the mornings, and her fiance wasn’t there. She said his priority is working out at the gym, and Vinny would leave some mornings at 5 a.m. and not return until the afternoon.

“What the f*** are you doing?” she asked in the confessional interview.

She said she discovered Vinny became verified on Instagram after “putting in some articles” mentioning him and Angelina.

The December 19 Family Vacation episode featured Angelina and Vinny in a heated argument, with castmates eavesdropping by their room. The couple ultimately opted to move on from their dispute and joined the rest of the cast to try to enjoy the trip.

Fans suggested Angelina needs to ‘work on herself’

Many Jersey Shore fans praised Angelina for speaking her truth during the recent Family Vacation episode. However, some suggested that she is part of the problem and might need professional help.

“The queen of self sabotage!” a commenter said, adding, “She needs to be single and just work on herself for a while!!”

“This is actually so sad. I feel bad for her,” another fan wrote.

Another commenter said, “I’ve never seen anyone sabotage relationship like this besides one other person I know.”

A commenter suggested that Angelina needs to “stop wasting time keep it moving,” adding they “don’t know why people stay in toxic relationships.”

It’s not the first time fans have suggested Angelina needed time away from the show to work on things. In addition, her castmate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, suggested Angelina could use a break.

Angelina’s relationship woes included her domestic incident this year

As mentioned, Angelina is still trying to find the best match for her. She previously married Chris Larangeira in 2019, but that marriage was short-lived, ending with a divorce in 2022.

Her relationship with Vinny, aka “Vinny 2.0,” started great. However, there has been trouble in paradise, including a domestic incident at Angelina’s home in New Jersey several months ago.

That resulted in several charges for Angelina. In an initial statement, her attorney indicated things were blown out of proportion with this “minor incident” after Angelina had an “adverse reaction” to “over-the-counter medication.”

In early October, the Asbury Park Press reported that Angelina pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge from her domestic incident.

The judge in Angelina’s case ruled for a conditional dismissal of the charge. If Angelina meets specific probationary requirements, her guilty plea will be expunged from her record.

In September, Monsters and Critics reported that Angelina had suggested that she wouldn’t watch Family Vacation Season 7 because she didn’t want to relive the drama, which appears to continue to happen with her in each episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7 on MTV.