Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband asks Jersey Shore fans to show her love following difficult loss

Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, requested that Jersey Shore fans stop the negativity and show her love after a difficult loss.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Angelina’s heartbreaking loss as her faithful companion Peanut passed away.

She initially shared about her rough time mourning, and fans on social media reacted with love and support.

Peanut appeared in Jersey Shore episodes, and the show shared a tribute post for Angelina’s dog.

It featured multiple images and video clips, including several with Angelina near Peanut. One photo showed Peanut sitting on a couch between castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Forever an iconic member of our fam ❤️ We miss you already, Peanut 🥜🪽,” the Instagram carousel caption said.

Some fans suggested Angelina received ‘karma’ after her remarks on Family Vacation

While many commenters expressed their condolences and apologies for Angelina’s loss, some comments criticized the Jersey Shore star. In particular, several comments mentioned Angelina’s fight with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola in Family Vacation Season 7.

“Omg remember when she was fighting with same and she said on my dogs life, karmas a what,” a commenter wrote.

“Can’t wait to see how she lashes out at ppl about this,” another individual commented.

“Remember when Ang swore on her life to Sam? 😂,” a commenter posted, with another IG commenter writing, “You really need medicine.”

Jersey Shore fans respond. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“People truly have lost humanity. Disappointed in these comments,” a fan wrote.

Peanut appeared during Angelina’s dramatic argument with Sammi

Earlier this year, viewers watched Sammi and Angelina clash during Family Vacation as things reached a boiling point.

Among Angelina’s biggest beef was the TikTok video Sammi recorded with a New York Jets player’s wife. That player was one Angelina had privately messaged online, leading to the wife getting upset over it.

During their argument, Angelina swore to Sammi, “on [her] dog’s life,” that she never said she felt Sammi didn’t appreciate her enough. Peanut even appears briefly in the footage, and Sammi says in her confessional interview that she is “concerned for the dog.”

The footage reveals several flashback scenes where Angelina tells a castmate or Sammi she doesn’t feel she appreciates her.

Angelina’s ex-husband pleads with fans to stop negativity

In a lengthy comment, Angelina’s ex-husband Chris also asked for fans to show some kindness towards her during these “difficult times.”

“Please in these difficult times can we all just stay positive and not say anything negative about Angelina,” he asked in a comment.

“This dog meant the world to her as well as myself. You may not always agree with Angelina’s actions and I can concede to that myself but she was a great mother to Peanut and gave all her love to her. Let’s all just pray for Ang and show love to her while she is mourning during these tragic times,” he wrote in part of his comment.

Chris speaks to the Jersey Shore fans. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

After being together for several years, Angelina and Chris got married in 2019. However, their marriage ended in February 2022 when Chris filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.

Jersey Shore uploaded a video of their post-wedding situation, including them unfollowing one another on social media and divorce headlines. In one scene, Angelina tells her castmate, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, about their rough fight during the holiday season, including Chris moving out of their home.

Chris’s message asking fans to show more kindness, support, and positivity suggests they’re still on amicable terms.

Angelina got engaged to Vinny Tortorella in 2023, and the surprising engagement arrived in a Family Vacation episode. However, their current situation remains unclear amid Angelina’s legal issues stemming from her domestic incident earlier this year at her New Jersey home.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.