Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick reveals heartbreaking loss as fans react

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shared news of a difficult loss with her friends, fans, and family.

According to Angelina, her beloved dog Peanut recently passed away.

On her Instagram Story, MTV’s Family Vacation star uploaded a shot of her kissing her dog with her eyes closed.

Angelina wrote a message over that image, sharing that she will forever love Peanut, whom she called “my daughter my rock my best friend.”

“I will miss you more than you know. Please watch over me and be by my side as I try to navigate life without you. Peanut you brought love into my life when no one else loved me and I needed that love. I am forever thankful to you,” she wrote.

“Forever my daughter forever my lifeline. I won’t ever be the same without you by my side. rest in the sweetest peace peanut. Now fly high,” Angelina said.

Angelina shared a message after losing her dog Peanut. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina shared an emotional update after her loss: ‘My heart is shattered’

In another IG Story update on Sunday, Angelina uploaded a photo of her beloved dog, Peanut, wearing a plaid bandana and sitting on a bed with a pink toy nearby.

Angelina’s dog Peanut with a toy in an Instagram Story photo from her friend. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

She later shared a message in white text, calling it “the hardest morning” of her life, as she woke up without Peanut and with tears flowing down her face.

“I pray she’s okay. I will forever miss her and it will take along time for me to get used to not seeing her beautiful face when I wake up each morning. How am I going to live without you,” she wrote, also asking, “How am I going to do this?”

“My heart is shattered more than it has been in the past couple of years. My daughter is gone! I lost my best friend,” she wrote at the end of her IG Story message.

Angelina shared a message about her dog Peanut. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Fans reacted to Angelina’s ‘heartbreaking’ loss

A Reddit forum dedicated to Jersey Shore featured a post about Angelina’s recent loss. Many fans expressed their sorrow about her loss and recalled seeing Peanut in Jersey Shore episodes.

“So heartbreaking to lose a beloved family member,” one commenter wrote, with another adding that “all of the memories of peanut from the show just came flooding through my head. I feel so bad for her.”

A commenter suggested to others, “Whatever your feelings are about her, let’s all be human for a minute and recognize the loss of a pet. This is never a fun time for anyone.”

Pic credit: @8BallGirl/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore/

“rip peanut this is especially sad because peanut was with her through all of the hard times,” a commenter said.

Angelina has gone through some rough circumstances in the past several years, including a divorce from Chris Larangeira in 2022.

In recent years, she met Vinny Tortorella, and he proposed to her on Family Vacation. However, their relationship also hit a rough spot, including Angelina’s arrest for a domestic incident that it’s believed involved Tortorella at her home.

Angelina had a bittersweet first time meeting with her biological father, as it ultimately turned out that once he realized who she was, he continued to request money from her for various things.

She’s also had drama with multiple castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Family Vacation presents some of that drama, with Angelina and Snooki’s fight show in a recent episode because Angelina said she would sue Snooki’s friend and stylist, Joey Lacosta.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.