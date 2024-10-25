Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi addresses quitting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation due to castmate’s ‘unnecessary’ drama

The latest trip on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation created friction between castmates as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi blasted Angelina Pivarnick.

Their feud erupted while attending Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s Celebrity Flag Football event in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the Super Bowl.

During the event, Angelina saw her friend, former The Bachelorette star Jason Tartick, with whom she had appeared on a podcast before.

After Jason and Angelina hugged, and she acted flirty towards him on the field, her castmates confronted her about her engagement to Vinny Tortorella.

According to Snooki, her friend and stylist, Joey Lacosta, knew some things about Jason due to being good friends with Jason’s ex, Kaitlyn Bristowe, so Snooki tried to warn Angelina.

That led to a blowup between the castmates in the stands, with Angelina claiming she would sue Joey and Snooki angrily yelling at her, seeming to dare her to do so.

Angelina and Snooki drama continued in Las Vegas

On the October 24 episode of Family Vacation, Snooki and Angelina’s drama carried over to the cast’s dinner at their favorite Vegas spot and then back to Pauly’s fake prank house.

After Angelina overheard Snooki talking about her in a confessional interview, she confronted her by going into the room with her and Deena Cortese.

“No. You’re coming in here very aggressive. I don’t like it,” Snooki told her castmate.

“Do you want me to get on my knees and say, ‘Is everything OK?’ What’s going on?” Angelina asked her.

As Angelina continued trying to find out what was up, Snooki repeatedly yelled at her, “Get out of my room!”

Eventually, Angelina left, but as she did so, she accidentally bumped into one of the cameras filming the footage.

“That’s what you should get,” Snooki told her, adding, “You know what? God punished you. Goodbye. You’re going to hell.”

Snooki recalls Angelina made her ‘quit’ the show

During a confessional interview, Snooki admitted she didn’t want to fight with Angelina forever.

“Don’t talk s*** about my best friends. I was just trying to help you out as a girlfriend,” she said.

Eventually, Angelina returned to talk to Snooki, telling her she wanted to “make amends” before Snooki and some of the other castmates departed for home.

However, more fighting ensued, and Snooki told Angelina she was “not a good friend.”

“I don’t believe everything Joey says, and I think Joey plays you,” Angelina told her.

She continued berating Snooki’s best friend, claiming she didn’t think he always told her the whole truth.

“Angelina, you’re not going to make me quit this show ever again,” Snooki said.

In a confessional, Snooki brought up Angelina’s infamous wedding in 2019 when she married Chris Larangeira. Snooki claimed she allowed her castmate to “get under [her] skin” and “had to get away” from the show.

At the time, Snooki vowed never to return but ultimately chose to come back. She didn’t appear in the first half of Season 4. She became a recurring cast member in the second half and a main cast member again at the start of Season 5.

“It was all unnecessary. It made me miss my roommates. It didn’t have to happen,” Snooki said during her 2024 confessional remarks.

However, Angelina said in her confessional that her castmate “made [herself] quit” and “nobody put a gun to her head,” forcing her to do so.

In their present-day Vegas fight, Snooki eventually told Angelina she didn’t trust her, called her “evil,” and no longer wanted to be her friend.

They eventually hugged it out so everyone could sleep, but Snooki told Deena she still had trust issues with Angelina.

The latest drama on Family Vacation went beyond the episode. Weeks ago, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, Snooki, and Angelina attended the MTV Video Music Awards.

However, since Snooki attended the event with Joey, Angelina sat far away from her castmates with her friend and podcast co-host, Tony Hanson.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.