Jenni Farley shares why Jersey Shore castmate Snooki was ‘so mad’ and didn’t attend their night out

Jenni “JWoww” Farley stepped out for a big night without her friend and castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

They’ve been friends for years because of their appearances on MTV’s Jersey Shore and its multiple spinoffs, including the currently airing Family Vacation.

Viewers often see JWoww hanging out with Snooki, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, as well as the guys including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino.

However, Snooki didn’t attend a significant event with her castmate JWoww this week, and Snooki was apparently “so mad” that she left a group chat.

The MTV stars received an opportunity to attend a special occasion celebrating Dexter: Original Sin at SVA Theater in New York.

The spinoff prequel debuted on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday and is the origin story for the serial killer Dexter.

JWoww attends Dexter: Original Sin event and shares why Snooki didn’t go

In her Instagram carousel post photos, JWoww wore a stunning strapless burgundy or maroon dress and rubbed elbows with Original Sin stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christina Milian.

Her fiance, Zack Clayton Carpinelli, is also pictured in several photos, looking dapper in a blue suit with a check pattern and an unbuttoned dress shirt matching JWoww’s dress.

He completed his look with shiny brown dress shoes and posed with JWoww in front of a Dexter: Original Sin poster.

Other slides featured photos of JWoww by herself or posing with Milian and a quick video clip showing her hugging Gellar.

“Incredible evening celebrating @sho_dexter cannot wait for Original Sin,” she captioned her IG post.

JWoww spoke to People on the red carpet, sharing that she introduced the Dexter series to Zack first and then Snooki, who became “a super fan” of the series.

According to JWoww, her castmate’s son Angelo was sick, forcing Snooki to miss the event.

“I felt so bad, she texted me [at] like 2 o’clock today, like, ‘I am so mad,'” JWoww shared with People, adding, “She even — she’s gonna kill me for saying this — she left the group chat because she was so mad. She’s like, ‘Bye, I can’t know any spoilers.'”

Monsters and Critics reported several months ago about Snooki’s obsession with Dexter as she told fans she “might need therapy” after binging the series. Some fans informed her that the prequel series was on the way.

In addition to Gellar and Milian, the prequel series stars actor Christian Slater. He plays Dexter’s father, Harry, who assists him with finding and killing people “who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.”

Dexter’s original star, Michael C. Hall, returns as a narrator for the series.

Snooki attended JWoww’s horror premiere event and praised her friend’s achievement

It’s appropriate that Gellar was among the stars JWoww embraced at the event, as she is considered a scream queen. Gellar appeared in the popular television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and then in horror films I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, The Grudge, and The Grudge 2.

JWoww considers herself a big horror fan and is now among the directors in the genre. In August, Monsters and Critics reported about JWoww’s directorial debut in horror with her new movie, Devon. The movie is part of the found footage subgenre for horror.

Devon presents the story of a missing woman and the mysterious abandoned asylum, where five adventurers search for answers about the woman’s disappearance.

The film premiered on Screambox last month, and Snooki was there to celebrate her friend’s big premiere event. She revealed that JWoww shared the first cut with her, which was “amazing.”

“I was screaming. I loved everything,” the Jersey Shore star said.

She also praised her friend JWoww, saying she wanted everyone to know she performed most of the work for the Devon movie. In addition to directing, Snooki indicated that JWoww also produced, acted as a production assistant, and did makeup.

“She literally did everything by herself. She deserves all the friggin credit. She put all her money into it. This is her baby. So, I just want everyone to know how hard she worked on this. She deserves all the success,” Snooki said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.