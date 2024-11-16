Vinny Guadagnino addresses ‘sad’ Uncle Nino moment with Jersey Shore fans

Outside of his reality TV gig, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has worked on becoming a legit standup comedian.

The recent episode of MTV’s Family Vacation spin-off featured Vinny pursuing his dream career, and most of the cast traveled to New York City.

In the episode, viewers saw Vinny sightseeing in NYC with castmates Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola didn’t attend the trip because they were sick. Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino headed to the hospital for the early birth of their third child.

The rest of the Jersey Shore crew, including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, rode atop a double-decker bus as they toured the city.

At one point, Jenni joked that Vinny was “unemployed from the stripping” he’d done as a Chippendale dancer.

Vinny’s comedy ‘graduation’ was presented on Family Vacation

Later in the episode, Vinny ate pizza at a fancy restaurant with Pauly, Jenni, Deena, and Angelina before heading over to see him perform standup comedy.

Vinny told his castmates, “Keep your expectations low” at his performance since it was early in his standup career.

“You’re not going to see Chris Rock right now. You’re gonna see Vinny three weeks into comedy at his graduation show,” he said in a confessional interview.

Vinny revealed he had “no other option” and aspired to be on Saturday Night Live someday.

A scene showed popular recurring cast member Uncle Nino in a guest appearance as he arrived at The Broadway Comedy Club to see Vinny’s show.

“What the f***? Here I come, Vinny!” he yelled as he exited his ride to go inside the club.

Uncle Nino had to leave the comedy club Vinny performed at in NYC. Pic credit: MTV

Uncle Nino told the hostess he was there to see his nephew Vinny’s show. However, she told him she couldn’t let him in since the show had already started.

A flashback scene featured Vinny speaking to someone on the phone a day earlier. He told the person he had a “crazy uncle” and to tell him the show had already sold out if he showed up.

In the present-day scene, supposedly the night of Vinny’s show, Uncle Nino dropped a few more f-bombs before yelling, “Break a leg, Vinny,” and leaving the club.

Fans called out Vinny for being ‘mean’ to Uncle Nino at his comedy show, and he responded

In the comment section, several individuals criticized Vinny for not allowing Uncle Nino to see him perform.

“You’re so mean to your uncle. Not letting him into the show was so sad to watch,” a commenter wrote.

“It made me sad too! I felt bad for him..” another commenter said.

Vinny replied to tell the original commenter, “it’s not real,” suggesting production created the Uncle Nino scenes to make the episode more entertaining.

Another individual commented that viewers can tell it’s a completely different scene with Uncle Nino because of the different outfits the hostess wore at the club.

A fan worried they were being mean to Vinny’s uncle. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Uncle Nino is Antonio “Nino” Giaimo, the brother of Vinny’s mom, Paola Giaimo.

Vinny’s crazy uncle has appeared previously on the show and partied with Vinny and his roommates.

He’s embarrassed the Jersey Shore star on other occasions, which was likely part of why Vinny made that phone call to ensure it wouldn’t happen at his comedy graduation.

Nonetheless, some fans wanted to see what would happen if Uncle Nino joined the audience to watch Vinny’s show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.