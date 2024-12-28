Jersey Shore fans call out Snooki for confronting Vinny 2.0 on Family Vacation: ‘Get off your high horse’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stood up for her castmate Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but some fans felt she was doing too much.

In a recent episode, Yacht Day, Angelina opened up to Snooki and Jenni “JWoww” Farley about issues with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, and their relationship.

One of the significant issues Angelina expressed to her castmates was that Tortorella, also known as Vinny 2.0, was using her reality TV fame for his benefit.

Later, during the cast’s night out at the bowling alley, Snooki confronted him, and they got into a heated argument, which nearby castmates overheard.

During the scene, Snooki grilled Angelina’s fiance on why he loved her and accused him of “using her.”

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Many fans felt Snooki was helping her castmate, but other viewers suggested Snooki should’ve left it alone.

Fans blasted Snooki for getting involved in Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s relationship issues

On X (formerly Twitter), multiple fans expressed disagreement with Snooki about getting involved in Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s situation.

“Honestly, I don’t think it was Snooki’s place to call out Vinny 2.0. If ang can’t talk to her man then she shouldn’t be with him,” one fan commented.

Pic credit: @SelfishlyCc/X.com

Another commenter said, “Nicole is the last person to be questioning anyone-her foul behaviour has shown that. She never fights her own battles.”

“Snooki get off your high horse will ya? As if your marriage is the most perfect sacred thing on earth. Forever a mean girl,” another individual posted on X.

Pic credit: @beautyofitall01/@carlinhadelrio/X.com

One commenter suggested Snooki confronting 2.0 on the episode is “suspicious” since she and Angelina “are NOT friends.”

“Angelina’s life is just being used for a storyline. Nothin is genuine on Snooki’s side or 2.0’s side,” the commenter claimed.

Pic credit: @PRGirl1988/X.com

Since the airing of the recent episodes, it’s unclear what Angelina and Vinny 2.0’s status is, but some fans have speculated they ended their engagement.

Vinny recently joked about “concerned” fans on his social media as he shared an update regarding his time at the gym.

Angelina posted multiple Instagram Story slides after the December 26 Family Vacation episode featuring Snooki confronting 2.0. That included one in which she may have suggested Vinny 2.0 “failed as a man” regarding how their relationship went.

Snooki and Angelina clashed in Season 7 drama

Snooki was involved in drama during the Family Vacation Season 7 episodes, but the drama did not involve her situation at home with her husband.

Snooki and Angelina got into a heated altercation at their castmate’s Las Vegas sporting event earlier in the season. During the cast’s trip, Angelina seemed to be flirting with one of the players on the field.

Some of Angelina’s castmates called her out because she was still engaged to Vinny 2.0. The argument included remarks that brought Snooki’s stylist, Joey Camasta, into it. Angelina started to bash Camasta, and Snooki defended him as her “big brother.”

The two castmates eventually patched things up during a one-on-one conversation later in the season. However, Snooki indicated she would remain cautious in her interactions with her castmate.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.