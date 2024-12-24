Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance Vinny Tortorella addresses Jersey Shore fans ‘concerned’ about him

Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella, shared some “breaking news” with fans amid concerns about his relationship.

A recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured the couple’s problematic situation, with Angelina opening up about their issues.

Among them, she revealed that Vinny obtained a blue check mark behind her back as he became verified on social media.

Her castmates suggested it was a red flag, as they contemplated if he was just with Angelina to mooch off her fame.

In addition, she said that despite being engaged for two years, she felt she and Vinny 2.0 made very little progress toward getting married or having kids.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angelina presented that part of the issue was that Vinny seemed to prioritize waking up early in the morning to go to the gym and sometimes wouldn’t return home until the afternoon.

Vinny 2.0 addresses ‘concerned’ fans after Family Vacation episode

On Sunday evening, Vinny shared a mirror selfie inside a restroom, possibly at a gym. He wore all black, including a winter coat and a Los Angeles Lakers hat.

In his caption, he wrote “💥 BREAKING NEWS 💥” to call attention to the important update he needed to share.

“💥 For everyone concerned ➡️ I only worked out for 1 hr 14 min today #progress💥 Also, I just used the restroom & washed my hands 😂,” Vinny captioned his post.

In his verified Instagram bio, Vinny says, “I’m probably at the gym.” His IG page features primarily photos and videos from his workout sessions.

That included the video below, where Vinny works on his incline bench press at the gym and provides commentary.

Fans shared feedback on Vinny’s situation with Angelina

In the Instagram comments section of Vinny’s gym selfie, fans had a lot to say about his and Angelina’s relationship issues presented on Family Vacation.

A commenter said they’d want their partner “to do what makes him happy but what makes him happy is not what makes me happy so gotta have a little compromise. Good luck with life. It’s hard.”

Another asked if Vinny would “actually respond” or “is he a robot?”

“It’s just little ol verified me. My Ai robot has the night off,” he replied.

Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Other fans asked, “where’s ang?” or suggested he should “Just drop her and move on.”

In the next episode of Family Vacation, it appears that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and possibly other Jersey Shore castmates, call out Vinny in some dramatic moments.

Angelina and Vinny may have ended their engagement

In November, speculation arrived that Vinny and Angelina may have ended their engagement amid their issues, which include the domestic incident at Angelina’s home earlier this year.

In the Family Vacation episode aired on Thursday, December 19, on MTV, Angelina and Vinny had a heated argument during the cast’s trip to Miami, Florida. However, they seemingly put their issues aside to coexist with the cast during the trip.

In that episode, filmed months ago, Vinny and Angelina are presented as engaged. However, in Vinny’s recent gym selfie, he has no rings on his fingers. While he may remove them when he works out, this might also further the speculation that their engagement has ended.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.