Angelina Pivarnick seemingly posts fiance ‘failed as a man’ amid Jersey Shore Family Vacation drama

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick may have suggested her fiance, or ex-fiance, “failed as a man” after their complicated relationship drama aired on Family Vacation.

The past few episodes of the MTV spinoff focused on the cast’s trip to Miami, Florida, to visit the Versace Mansion. However, it wasn’t pleasant for everyone.

Angelina and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, also known as Vinny 2.0, had a loud argument, and castmates overheard their heated verbal exchange.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino chatted one-on-one with Vinny 2.0 outside the mansion while Angelina confided in Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley in a fancy room.

While 2.0 told Mike it was like any other couple having issues, Angelina’s issues with Vinny differed. She felt they were not progressing enough toward marriage and having children after two years of engagement.

She and her castmates also discussed how it might be time to ditch Vinny 2.0 because he seemed to admit he was using Angelina for her reality TV fame.

Angelina posts ‘You failed as a man’ after Family Vacation drama aired

Taking to her official Instagram Story, Angelina shared many posts without additional insight about what they were referring to. However, those may have been about Vinny 2.0 after a new Family Vacation aired on Thursday, December 26.

In one of her IG Story slides, she reshared a quote from @mom.buut35 with the song Let It Go by James Bay playing.

“Hurting her while she was Dealing with family problems, fighting with her loneliness, fighting with her mental health issues, bearing physical pain, struggling for stability, holding so much inside her & still was trying to be the best for you,” part of the quote said.

“You Failed As a Man,” it said in all capital letters beneath it.

Angelina Pivarnick shared an Instagram Story slide about hurt and a “failed man.” Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina also shared the above message as a pinned post on her official Instagram page, prompting many of her fans and followers to react.

“He failed as a man & his upbringing (whomever raised him) failed him too,” a commenter suggested.

“DONT LET NO MAN WASTE YO TIME ANYMORE GIRL #2025!!! you got this!” a supportive fan said.

Another commenter suggested, “just date Vinny Guadagnino already!”

“Heal before u start dating other people and play victim. U are no angel when you hurt ur friends u work with on the show and him,” a critical comment said.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Family Vacation featured Snooki confronting Angelina’s fiance in intense scenes

During the December 26 Family Vacation episode, Snooki and JWoww suggested that Angelina needed to ditch her fiance.

However, Angelina said she didn’t trust him going to her New Jersey home alone. She also seemed intent on fixing their relationship issues.

The cast eventually departed their fancy dining and went on a tour of the Versace Mansion, with everyone regrouping. Mike told some of his castmates about his chat with Vinny, saying he seemed to open up.

Later, things became dramatic as the cast and their significant others went bowling. Angelina and Vinny 2.0 didn’t tag along as the rest of the cast traveled there and decided to depart later.

“I’m weak. Divorced, found my dad, he tried to use me, and now I’m getting used again,” Angelina said in a confessional interview before they left.

“2.0 brings the mood down. He’s like awkward. He’s ruining the vibe. I’m over it,” Snooki said during a confessional about the bowling situation.

She began grilling him at the bowling alley with questions like, “Why do you love her?”

“You don’t love her,” Snooki said as she confronted him about the relationship.

Things got heated, and 2.0 asked, “Who the f*** are you to tell me I don’t love her?” while nearby castmates observed the argument.

Snooki also confronted Angelina’s fiance about “using her” and getting a “verified check” on Instagram. She told Angelina to “dead him.”

“Let her dead me. I’ll move on fine,” Vinny 2.0 replied, adding that he puts up with her “24 hours a day,” and Snooki wouldn’t last a day of that.

Ultimately, JWoww suggested that Angelina and Vinny 2.0 get separate rooms for the night amid the bowling alley blowup.

“Where do I go from here?” Angelina asked in one of her confessionals during the episode.

Angelina and Vinny’s relationship situation is unclear amid Family Vacation episodes

Earlier this month, Monsters and Critics reported about rumors the couple had ended their engagement. That speculation arose following Angelina’s June domestic incident at her New Jersey home.

As of this writing, neither Angelina nor Vinny 2.0 have confirmed it, and it may pop up as big news at the Family Vacation reunion or in next season’s stories.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.