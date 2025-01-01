Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance claims she ‘cheated’ and ’gaslighted’ him amid Jersey Shore: Family Vacation drama

With Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship issues under the spotlight in recent Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes, her fiance claimed she’s cheated on him.

During the MTV spinoff, Angelina’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella, became the target of backlash from castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Snooki called out Vinny 2.0 during the cast’s trip to a bowling alley, suggesting he might be “using” Angelina and didn’t truly love her.

During the heated confrontation, Vinny fired back at Snooki for questioning his relationship with Angelina.

Ultimately, castmates intervened and suggested that the couple separate and spend some time apart.

Based on social media, that separation continued beyond filming, and the engagement seemingly ended.

Vinny blasted Angelina for ‘cheating’ and ‘gaslighting’ him

Earlier this week, the @mtv_reality_teaa Instagram page shared a screenshot of a comment from @vinnyhandsome, Vinny 2.0’s Instagram handle.

In the comment, 2.0 accuses Angelina of using a “fake account” and cheating on him with multiple men. He also suggests she might “gaslight” him about these claims.

“lol Ang get off your fake account dude it’s getting corny now. It’s Saturday night, go out with 1 of your 11 men you cheated on me with. Oh wait you’ll gaslight me and say it never happened right ? ” his comment said.

In a previous Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, there were hints that Angelina was becoming flirty with other men while still engaged.

That included sliding into the DMs of a married New York Jets player and flirting with another man at Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s sports event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Castmates called her out during both instances.

Those happened before the recent drama involving Vinny and Angelina fighting in their hotel room. During the cast’s trip to Miami, they split apart and spoke separately with Jersey Shore castmates about their relationship issues.

While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke with 2.0 one-on-one outside the Versace Mansion about his relationship, Angelina talked to Snooki and Jenni “JWoww” Farley in another room.

Snooki and JWoww suggested that Vinny 2.0 was using their castmate and friend for her MTV fame. Later, in an intense argument, Snooki called him out at the bowling alley

Things eventually cooled down, and cast members suggested Vinny and Angelina spend time apart before reconnecting or attempting to work on their issues.

Angelina and Vinny 2.0 may have celebrated New Year’s Eve apart after breakup rumors

On New Year’s Eve, Vinny 2.0 shared an Instagram video message to his friends, fans, and followers. The recurring Jersey Shore star posed in front of the woods outdoors.

“Just wanted to come on here early. Wish you all a Happy New Year,” he said, adding that he was about to crush a workout at the gym.

In addition, he advised anyone partying to be safe while out and about on New Year’s Eve.

Vinny didn’t share his specific plans, but they didn’t seem to involve Angelina. She shared an Instagram Story post on New Year’s Eve with her friend outside at night.

It’s unclear if Vinny and Angelina exchanged New Year’s wishes or pleasantries amid their rumored separation or breakup. As of this writing, Angelina still follows Vinny 2.0 on Instagram and vice versa.

Angelina Pivarnick spent part of her New Year’s Eve hanging out with a friend without Vinny 2.0 in her IG Story. Pic credit: @angelinapivarnick/Instagram

Weeks ago, speculation surfaced that the couple had ended their engagement following Angelina’s charges related to a domestic incident at her New Jersey home.

Based on the recent social media posts and comments, they likely called off the engagement. In addition, fans have suggested that 2.0 has a new girlfriend, although she has not appeared in any of his Instagram posts.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.