Jersey Shore: Snooki shares that she and Jionni LaValle have been sleeping in separate beds for months

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no stranger to fan gossip.

Over the years there have been various times when viewers have speculated that she and her husband Jionni LaValle are headed for divorce.

Jionni tends to shy away from being in the spotlight and Nicole has made it clear that he has no interest in filming and being on screen.

Despite not wanting to film together, Jionni seems like a very involved parent as his social media page is filled with photos of his kids and their family spending time together.

Even though Nicole has shut down divorce rumors several times, critics have continued to come after the couple.

Nicole’s recent revelation that she and Jionni sleep in separate beds is sure to add more fuel to that fire.

Nicole recently shared details of her life as a mom as she and Jionni continue to raise their three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

During her appearance on the We Are Family podcast, she opened up about what it’s like juggling three kids and how she and Jionni do their best to spend one-on-one time with each of them.

She said, “The hard part, I think, with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times…And making sure that you’re spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together. Because I feel like that’s important for every kid.”

Not only did she discuss the challenges of spending time with all three of her kids, but she admitted that she and Jionni don’t sleep in the same bed anymore.

She shared that they haven’t slept in the same bed together in months as she co-sleeps with her daughter, while Jionni sleeps with their son Lorenzo, and Angelo stays alone in his crib.

This news is sure to have fans speculating once again that things are not going well in their marriage.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi continues to make time for Jionni LaValle

Despite sharing that they sleep in separate beds, Nicole and Jionni appear to still get alone time together.

The couple recently had an outing with their kids at the bowling alley and shared photos on their Instagram page. This was in addition to a separate occasion where they took the kids to see Disney on Ice.

Not only have they gone out with their kids, but they also managed a romantic getaway for Nicole’s birthday a few months ago.

Jionni surprised her with a night away and the two of them appeared as happy as ever.

While they may not be sleeping beside each other at night, their marriage appears to be going strong as they recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Fans can keep up with Nicole and her family by tuning in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

