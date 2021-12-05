Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jionni LaValle celebrate 7 years of marriage following divorce rumors

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle celebrated their wedding anniversary. Pic credit: MTV

Divorce seems far from the mind of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle.

The couple recently celebrated seven years of marriage and shared throwback posts on social media.

Nicole shared a photo of the two of them during their first dance at what she referred to as their “gatsby wedding.”

She captioned the post using a reference to the Great Gatsby and said, “Happy 7th anniversary, old sport.”

Jionni shared the same photo and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the best wife and mother I could ask for !!! #FamilyFirst.”

The couple’s anniversary comes following divorce rumors that circulated recently.

Despite all of the gossip about their marriage, Jionni and Nicole continue to live happily together as they raise their three children.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi celebrates wedding anniversary following divorce rumors

Nicole had her followers buzzing recently when she shared a photo without her wedding ring on. This, in addition to the fact that Jionni rarely makes an appearance in her social media posts, made people believe there was trouble brewing in her marriage.

Shortly following the rumors, Nicole shared a photo where her wedding bands were clearly visible, shutting down any talk of marriage issues. Nicole has also mentioned in the past that she doesn’t always wear her wedding rings at home because she is too busy being a mom and running around in her sweatpants to care about wearing her rings.

Days later, Nicole doubled down and shared a photo with Jionni — a rare occurrence for the couple.

Jionni planned a small weekend getaway for the two of them to celebrate Nicole’s birthday.

All of these events in addition to the celebration of their wedding anniversary just proves that social media doesn’t always paint an accurate picture and the couple seems to be doing just fine.

Jionni LaValle chooses not to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Throughout the years, Jionni has made limited appearances while Nicole films.

Despite the cast bringing their significant others and children to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Jionni has been nowhere to be found.

He has shared in the past that he is not a fan of the cameras and prefers to maintain some privacy and normalcy in his life.

When Nicole made the trip last month to film with the rest of the cast at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys, she brought her daughter along for the vacation but left her two sons and Jionni at home.

Snooki traveling with her daughter Giovanna. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

It’s unknown at this time if the rest of Nicole’s family will make a cameo on the new season.

Whether or not Jionni chooses to film, it’s clear their marriage is far from over.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.