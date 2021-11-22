Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi settles divorce rumors, celebrates birthday with husband Jionni LaValle

Nicole took a trip with Jionni to celebrate her birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans recently speculated that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle were experiencing marital trouble.

Rumors circulated that the couple was headed for divorce after Nicole posed in a few Instagram photos without her wedding ring on.

Jionni rarely makes an appearance on her social media pages with the exception of a recent outing that they took with their children to see Disney On Ice.

Divorce rumors magnified when Nicole was one of the only cast members to show up to the Isla Bella Beach Resort to start filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation without a significant other.

Amid all of the gossip going around about her marriage, Nicole put an end to it all with a recent post she shared of her and Jionni enjoying some time away.

The two of them got away to celebrate Nicole’s birthday and they appeared as happy as ever.

Nicole shared a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “Much needed Birthday trip by [Jionni]”

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi settles divorce rumors

The recent outing is not the first time Nicole has shut down critics who have judged her relationship with Jionni.

As her followers have pointed out, she sometimes doesn’t wear her wedding ring in pictures but it has nothing to do with the status of their marriage.

In the past, Nicole has pointed out that she is so busy being a mother that she doesn’t always remember to put her rings on as she lives the majority of her life in comfortable clothing and leggings.

Jionni has also never been one to be a fan of the limelight, which is why he does not join her to film the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoffs.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has found success as an entrepreneur

Nicole’s marriage doesn’t seem to be the only aspect of her life where she is thriving.

In addition to her clothing boutique The Snooki Shop, she recently launched her own wine brand called Messy Mawma Wine.

The wine comes in a red and a white and are creatively labeled as Chaos Cabernet and Tantrum Chardonnay. The brand is creatively geared toward moms who know all too well what life with children can be like.

In addition to her successful business ventures, Nicole continues to be a beloved household name and Jersey Shore fan-favorite as evidenced by this year’s nomination for the People’s Choice Awards Reality TV Star of 2021.

She is joined in nomination with her costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

As of now, it seems that Nicole is thriving and so is her marriage to Jionni.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.