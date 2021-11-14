Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi talks fashion mishaps, reveals her ‘go-to’ look

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi talks fashion. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi became well-known for her fashion choices throughout the years.

In the early seasons of Jersey Shore, “Snooki” became a household name and a popular Halloween costume as Nicole was often found wearing bright outfits covered with leopard print, glitz and glam, and oversized sunglasses.

Most notably, Nicole became known for her leopard print ensembles complete with a dark tan and a larger-than-life hair poof.

Recently, Nicole spoke to E! and talked about the fashion mishaps of her younger years.

She admitted, “I was definitely more fun when it comes to dressing back then. Now being a mom of three like, I live in leggings. I don’t do my makeup. I don’t brush my hair. I just don’t do anything for me unless I’m going out with the girls or I’m doing a nice dinner.”

In regard to her signature leopard print outfits, Nicole said that it’s still her “go-to” look.

She added, “I call it ‘my color,'”

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has become a successful entrepeneur

Nicole has found a way to turn her love for fashion into a business by opening her own boutique called The Snooki Shop.

The store has two in-person locations in Madison, New Jersey, and Beacon, New York. In addition, customers can order online through the shop’s website.

In addition to her own boutique, Nicole also runs a successful podcast called It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. She and her good friend, Joey Camasta, host the podcast.

Nicole recently launched her own wine brand called Messy Mawma Wine. The bottles have her signature leopard print pattern on the label and are available online for purchase.

The wine currently comes in both a red and a white. The red is labeled Chaos Cabernet and Tantrum Chardonnay.

While she may have had her crazy days back when Jersey Shore first premiered, Nicole has come a long way and made quite the name for herself. She was even nominated for the People’s Choice Awards in The Reality TV Star of 2021 category.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation after brief hiatus

After taking a brief hiatus from filming, Nicole returned to the show last season and surprised her costars by popping out of a giant birthday cake on Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s birthday.

It seems as though she has made a permanent return as she recently joined the rest of the cast at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys to start filming for the new season. She brought her daughter along with her to film but her husband Jionni LaValle stayed home.

At this time the official air date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.