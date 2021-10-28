Jersey Shore’s Nicole Polizzi and Mike Sorrentino nominated for People’s Choice Awards Reality Star of 2021

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are in the running for Reality Star of 2021. Pic credit: MTV

The nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards have been revealed and both Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are competing for the title of Reality Star of 2021.

Mike and Nicole are two of the most iconic cast members from the show and have been part of the franchise since it originally aired in December 2009.

For the last 11 years, fans have watched Mike and Nicole grow up from their crazy party lifestyle in their 20’s to now becoming responsible spouses and parents in their 30’s.

Despite their grown-up responsibilities, the pair continues to entertain fans and are always good for a laugh or two.

Here’s a look at the impact Mike and Nicole have had on reality television and how fans can vote to help them earn their title.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has been a reality TV icon since 2009

If you didn’t know her from her tan, you certainly knew her by her actions.

Snooki quickly became a household name as the “meatball” got herself into some hilarious situations as she stumbled out of bars and had different nightly hookups.

Her signature look consisted of a dark tan, poofy hair, and large jewelry. She was the definition of a “guido.”

As time has gone on, she settled down with her husband Jionni LaValle and the pair are now parents to their three children; Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2.

Everyone’s favorite meatball has created quite the name for herself as an entrepreneur and runs her own clothing boutique in New Jersey called The Snooki Shop. She also just announced the release of her own wine brand called Messy Mawmas to debut in November.

She also hosts her own podcast alongside her good friend called It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Nicole took a brief hiatus from filming after some drama at her costar Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding in 2019, but fans begged for their beloved Snooki to make a comeback.

She finally returned for the most recent season and it seems like she never missed a beat and is back to her crazy antics and fun ways.

Nicole is without a doubt one of the most iconic reality TV stars of her time and of the year. She thanked everyone for the nomination on her Instagram page and asked for people’s vote.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino has had an incredible journey on reality TV

“The Situation” quickly became a name most people knew after the first few episodes of Jersey Shore.

His cocky demeanor and washboard abs were his trademark for the first few seasons. Mike didn’t always rub people the right way and made some poor decisions after a few too many drinks.

Eventually, Mike’s lifestyle caught up to him and he landed himself in prison for tax evasion. Mike admitted to making some mistakes but vowed to improve himself and come out the other side a better person — and he’s done just that and more.

This past December, Mike celebrated a major milestone of five years of sobriety. He now works to advocate for other addicts who are struggling and is constantly posting motivational quotes and messages on his social media accounts.

He’s also settled down with his wife Lauren Sorrentino and the two of them welcomed their newborn baby boy Romeo Reign this past spring.

Mike has his own line of nutritional supplements called Brotrition, which advertises workout supplements and protein powders. He also has his own clothing site called The Sitch Store where he sells various shirts with motivational quotes.

Mike and Lauren also successfully host their own podcast called Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

Mike has had an incredible journey that is truly inspiring and easily qualifies him as the Reality Star of 2021.

Fans can vote for Nicole and Mike by clicking here.

To find out who won, viewers can tune in to the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.