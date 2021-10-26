Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi teases debut of her new wine brand

Snooki teases the release of her new wine brand Messy Mawma Wine. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is no stranger to a nice glass of wine and some good times and it looks like her passion has led to developing her own line of vino.

Snooki teased the release of the new brand called Messy Mawma by Snooki with a post on her Instagram page.

In partnership with Summerland Wine Brands, she advertised a bottle of red and a bottle of white, appropriately labeled Chaos Cabernet and Tantrum Chardonnay.

The wine is described as “the perfect partners-in-crime for gathering with friends and family or some much needed me time.”

The black and gold leopard print label comes branded with Snooki’s signature and hot pink lips.

She captioned the post, “LETS FRICKEN GOOOOOO MESSY MAWMA’S 🔥🔥🔥🔥🍷

NOVEMBER 2021 🙏🏽”

When will Snooki’s wine be available and how can fans purchase a bottle?

Snooki’s wine is set to be available sometime in November.

In the Instagram stories on the @messymawmawine social media account, it was advertised that “the countdown is on,” making it likely fans can expect to see the wine made available very soon.

Those eager to get their hands on a bottle can sign up for VIP access through the company’s website. By signing up as VIP, customers can be “one of the first to know when Messy Mawma Wines are available to be purchased and poured!”

Snooki’s wine receives support from Jersey Shore costars and celebrities

Snooki’s partner-in-crime and costar Deena Cortese advertised her love for the wine already by sharing a few bottles on her Instagram stories.

She told followers she was “having a mommy moment” and enjoying a few glasses.

Deena enjoys some of Snooki’s new wine. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Carson Kressley and Jessie James Decker also enjoyed a glass and shared their excitement on social media.

Carson Kressley enjoys some Messy Mawma Wine. Pic credit: @carsonkressley/Instagram

Jessie James Decker enjoys some Messy Mawma Wine. Pic credit: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

With the launch of her new wine brand, Snooki will look to continue her success as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She also runs her own clothing boutique called The Snooki Shop located in Madison, New Jersey. The shop has been open for business since 2018.

Fans should sign up for VIP access and follow the @messymawma Instagram page to find out when the beverages officially launch.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.