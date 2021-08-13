Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese shows smoking hot post-baby body just 3 months after giving birth

Deena Cortese posted a new photo where she showed off her smoking hot body to her millions of Instagram users. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese showed off her smoking hot body three months after giving birth to her second son, Cameron Theo, in May of this year.

The stunning brunette posed for a photo she shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers where she donned a leopard print pantsuit.

The outfit clung to her spectacular shape. It featured a deep vee with straps that wrapped around her neckline.

Tied at the waist with a thin belt, the garment had palazzo pants with high slits which showed off the toned legs of the reality television star.

Deena finished off her look with high-heeled black wedgie sandals with straps that crisscrossed the top of her foot.

The photograph appeared to have been taken in a room of the New Jersey home Deena shares with husband Christopher Bucker, their son Cameron and their oldest son Christopher John.

Deena Cortese added a Jersey Shore joke to her caption

In the caption of the image seen below, Deena added a joke which longtime fans of Jersey Shore might recall from her days as a member of the original cast.

Deena wrote, “A wise woman once said ‘a leopard never sheds its stripes.”

This was from an episode where Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Frank dated Deena’s sister Joanie.

The statement was in reference to Mike’s actions on the show and how Deena, at the time, did not trust him.

Following Deena’s current photograph was an older snapshot taken from the series where the reality star sat in a confessional and spoke of her co-star.

Deena’s Jersey Shore co-stars react

Deena’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars were some of the first to react to her dynamite new look.

“Lmao, love you D,” penned Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Deena’s co-star Mike.

Deena Cortese showed off her smoking hot body on Instagram prompting a response from her Jersey Shore co-stars. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Mike called his longtime pal “beautiful” while Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend Nikki Hall called her a “hot momma!!”

Deena’s husband Chris added his own remarks in the comments section of his wife’s smoldering photograph as seen below.

Deena’s husband Christopher Buckner made a joke regarding the photograph in its comments section. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

“Ayy put that leg away!” he wrote.

Deena and Chris have been a couple since 2011. He was featured on the original Jersey Shore series as Deena’s boyfriend during Seasons 5 and 6 and always allowed her to be herself, no matter how wild she acted on camera.

In November 2016, Chris proposed while the couple was on vacation in Mexico, and Deena took to Instagram to share the news.

The couple wed on Oct. 28, 2017, at Laurita Winery in New Jersey with most of the Jersey Shore cast in attendance. They welcomed their first son CJ in January 2019.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.