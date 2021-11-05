Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi addresses divorce rumors

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi addresses divorce rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Rumors have started to circulate recently regarding Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her marital status.

Nicole’s husband Jionni LaValle is not a fan of the spotlight or being on camera so he rarely shows up in photos or videos on her social media. Jionni is also the only significant other of the cast that has chosen not to film any of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation seasons.

It wasn’t his absence though, that got people speculating that there may be trouble in their marriage. A recent post made by Nicole on her social media page had her followers questioning whether she and Jionni were headed toward divorce.

Nicole shared a few selfies to her Instagram to promote her new Messy Mawma wine brand and her clothing boutique The Snooki Shop.

Observant fans noticed that her wedding rings were nowhere to be found. This caused them to question whether everything was okay between her and Jionni.

Nicole recently addressed the speculation and set the record straight.

Nicole has always been open about her life and has not been shy about it.

After nosey followers were convinced that she was having difficulty in her marriage due to the missing wedding rings, Nicole made a statement with her next post.

She shared another selfie and this time, her wedding bands were boldly visible for everyone to see. A move that certainly shut down all of the critics and the gossip.

This was not the first time that divorce rumors had swirled.

As reported by The Sun, Snooki had previously taken to her Instagram stories to address why she doesn’t always have her wedding bands on and assured her followers that she and Jionni were just fine.

In a video, she explained, “I do this all day. I’m a mother of three. I don’t need to be wearing the ring around the house or to run and go get Starbucks. It’s just not my thing.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi brought her daughter to film the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole is clearly unphased by the recent rumors as she took off recently to film the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Nicole shared photos of her and her daughter as they traveled by airplane to their destination, rumored to be the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Snooki traveling with her daughter Giovanna. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

While MTV has yet to make any official announcements regarding the new season, the cast is currently vacationing together and sharing posts on their social media accounts.

Fans should stay tuned to find out more information about the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as it becomes available.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.