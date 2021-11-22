Jersey Shore: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino ‘roasts’ Vinny Guadagnino in hilarious video

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino roasts Vinny Guadagnino in belated birthday video tribute. Pic credit: MTV

While the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is known to be tight-knit and supportive of one another, they are also no strangers to a good roast and poking fun at their castmates.

Aside from their notorious “prank wars” throughout the years, the cast doesn’t shy away from having fun at each other’s expense.

Vinny Guadagnino has often found himself on the other end of the teasing done, especially after he became known as the “Keto Guido.”

Vinny recently celebrated his birthday this past week and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thought it was the perfect time to have a little fun with his birthday message.

Mike took it upon himself to have a cameo done of a song he wrote himself according to his wife Lauren Sorrentino, and the end result had his costars and fans in hysterics.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino roasts Vinny Guadagnino in hilarious belated birthday video

In the cameo posted to Mike’s Instagram page, two men known as the “Island Boys” were seen singing the lyrics to a song that Mike wrote as a message to Vinny for his special day.

The lyrics were meant to be a roast of Vinny and made hilarious references to the fact that he is the “Keto Guido” and to his stint stripping with Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Mike captioned the post, “If you don’t roast each other you’re not family [crying laughing emoji] happy belated birthday [Vinny] from your [Jersey Shore] fam.”

One particular line that stood out made reference to him as “Vinny Guad the God, bacon eating Keto loving New York Times Best Selling stripper,”

Many of their Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars thought the video was quite hysterical as they got a big laugh out of the birthday tribute.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has a laugh at the video. Pic credit: @lauren_sorrentino/@jwoww/@djpaulyd/@zackclayton/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino celebrated his birthday with a move to New York

On his actual birthday, Vinny’s Jersey Shore costars sent heartfelt birthday tributes his way.

Vinny celebrated his birthday following his move back to New York after selling his LA home. He shared photos of his new apartment to his Instagram stories and included a video of his mom recovering from helping him unpack.

Vinny Guadagnino’s mom helps him unpack. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

He caught a lot of hate for allowing his mother to help him unpack but he assured fans that he was taking good care of her.

Vinny recently joined his castmates at the Isla Bella Beach Resort as they started filming for the new season.

An official air date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.