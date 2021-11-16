Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino shuts down critic, says he doesn’t need to ‘impress people’

Vinny Guadagnino puts a hater in their place after they criticized him for the car he drives. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino wastes no time worrying about what anyone thinks about him and his latest post proves just that.

Vinny recently shut down a critic who came after him for his modest choice in vehicles.

Vinny shared an Instagram story video of his car parked in a garage.

When one hater saw it, they apparently thought he should be driving something a little more high-end and fancy.

Vinny posted a screenshot of the conversation and the troll said, “Breh I know you made wayyy to much on MTV to be pushing that wack a** base model.”

Vinny clapped back with a perfect response that seemed to silence them.

He said, “When you have money, you don’t have to keep buying things that you don’t want to impress people that you don’t like.”

Vinny’s car. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny shuts down the critic. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny made it clear that he lives his life on his terms and doesn’t care what people think about it.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino uses humor to address criticism

Vinny seems used to facing criticism being in the public eye and he handles it all with ease.

Recently, fans wondered if he was having financial issues when he posted about selling his home in LA and moving back to New York.

The post showed a video from an apartment and people were confused on why he would sell his home to move into a smaller residence.

Vinny wasted no time responding to the speculation and utilized humor as he referred to himself as a “peasant.”

He wrote in his Instagram story, “ugh it sucks..I had to move to Tribeca like a peasant [laughing emoji]”

Vinny uses humor to respond to rumors. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Tribeca is one of the wealthier neighborhoods in Manhattan so it’s likely his apartment still cost him a good chunk of change. Vinny currently has an estimated net worth of around $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans slam Vinny Guadagnino for treatment of his mother

Vinny could not have completed the move and unpacked all of his boxes without the help of his loving mother. Fans have had the luxury of getting to know Vinny’s mom as she’s appeared on several episodes of Jersey Shore.

Fans were disappointed, however, in the way Vinny treated his mother recently. He shared an Instagram story that showed his mother with her head in her hands looking exhausted.

He mentioned that he had hundreds of boxes and his mother unpacked them quickly. Vinny was slammed by fans for allowing his mother to do all of that work and then bragging about it on his page.

Vinny Guadagnino’s mom helps him unpack. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny later followed up with a post to let everyone know that his mother was okay and he had ordered her take-out from a spot that she liked.

Vinny Guadagnino’s mom helps him unpack. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

While haters seem to constantly come after Vinny, he continues to take it all in stride. Fans will have an opportunity to watch more of Vinny’s laid-back personality and sense of humor when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.